A person suffered serious injuries following a rollover crash on Route 24 South in Randolph Friday morning, State Police said.
Troopers responded to a report of a single vehicle rollover crash on Route 24 South prior to Exit 24 and Route 139, State Police said in a tweet at 10:48 a.m.
One person was brought to Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton with serious injuries, officials said.
The right travel lanes and break down lane lanes were closed following the crash, officials said.
