A person suffered serious injuries following a rollover crash on Route 24 South in Randolph Friday morning, State Police said.

Troopers responded to a report of a single vehicle rollover crash on Route 24 South prior to Exit 24 and Route 139, State Police said in a tweet at 10:48 a.m.

One person was brought to Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton with serious injuries, officials said.