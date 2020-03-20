“We have to protect ourselves. If we have five firefighters on a medical call for a patient who is sick, we have to protect [those five firefighters],” Reardon said.

Michelle’s Nails in Duxbury donated 50 masks to the department Thursday; the same day town officials announced the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Duxbury . Since then, other members of the community have donated a hundred more masks and gloves to the department, Duxbury Fire Captain Rob Reardon said.

Duxbury firefighters received donations of 150 face masks and gloves to protect themselves against the spread of the novel coronavirus — something a state-wide shortage of personal protective equipment has made it harder for some first responders to do.

Some first responders across Massachusetts have struggled to get adequate protective equipment since the coronavirus outbreak hit the state.

Michael Woronka, president and chief executive officer of Action Ambulance Service in Wilmington, said the ambulance service will run out of most personal protection equipment by the end of this weekend or the middle of next week.

“We’re running critically low on supplies across the board, including masks, gowns, face shields, and gloves,” Woronka said. “This is a major crisis that no one is talking about.”

Action provides ambulance service to Pittsfield, Wilmington, Hadley, Winthrope, Holyoke, Rowley, Ipswich, and Stoneham. First responders with the service need to use masks on themselves, and on patients who show flu-like symptoms or could have a confirmed or presumptive case of COVID-19, Woronka said.

Woronka doesn’t know when Action will get more supplies.

“We’re holding out hope that the strategic reserve will reach out to use, and we called public health Tuesday for more supplies, but no one’s gotten back to us," Woronka said.

Action’s personal protective equipment supplier told the ambulance service that it can currently only place orders for one million units of product at a time, and it will not be able to fill small orders, Woronka said.

“We need smaller orders," Woronka said. "If it costs $25 for each mask, that means we have to spend $25 million. If it’s $2 a mask, that’s $2 million.”

First responders are facing a similar, if less dire, situation in Ipswich.

Ipswich Police Chief Paul Nikas said officers need more N95 masks so they can respond to situations safely. State Representative Brad Hill donated nine boxes of rubber gloves to the department, and Nikas said Essex County chiefs will share supplies as much as they can.

But without a steady stream of supplies coming in, Nikas predicts the department will run out of masks in the next few weeks.

“It’s pretty bad," Nikas said. "The longer this goes on, the shorter our supplies are going to get, and once one or two of our officers get sick, more could get sick and then I can’t provide service.”

Danvers Fire Chief Robert Pyburn said he recieved some supplies from a neighboring department. He said other departments in the area are trying to spread their supplies around.

“They’re trying to make sure every department has at least something," Pyburn said.