The bobbleheads can be yours for $40 a pop, plus an $8 shipping fee, or you can scoop up all six for a discounted rate of $200, according to the statement.

The museum broke the news of the “tremendous surge” in Brady bobblehead sales in a statement Friday. The most popular options, the statement said, are the Super Bowl Moments Bobbleheads that mark TB12′s six title-winning performances.

Fans have been snatching up commemorative bobbleheads of Tom Brady since he announced his departure from the Pats Tuesday after a run that included six Super Bowl victories, said the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum in Milwaukee, which expressed hope that the trinkets will bring joy “during these unprecedented times with the coronavirus.”

Advertisement

“Hopefully these bobbleheads bring a smile to fan’s faces and give them some enjoyment during these unprecedented times with the coronavirus, lack of sports and with Tom Brady leaving the Patriots,” said Phil Sklar, co-founder and CEO of the museum. "These bobbleheads will become cherished collectibles that are passed down to future generations of Patriots fans.”

Sklar didn’t immediately respond to an email inquiry asking if he had a bobblehead ready to go of Brady clad in the uniform of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the team that’s signed the 42-year-old signal caller.

According to Sklar, the Brady bobbleheads are manufactured by FOCO, which he called a “leading manufacturer of sports and entertainment merchandise.”

Brady’s not the only former Patriots star to make news this week.

On Wednesday night, the WWE announced that former Pats tight end Rob Gronkowski, one of Brady’s favorite targets who won three Super Bowls with the GOAT, will host WrestleMania 36. The event will be streamed live on two consecutive nights April 4 and April 5 from the WWE training facility in Orlando without fans, in light of the pandemic.

Advertisement

Ironically, WrestleMania had originally been scheduled for one night only in Tampa at Raymond James Stadium, where the Bucs, Brady’s new team, play their home games.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.