As a matter of fact, I don’t expect more than a couple of showers as a cold front crosses the area. Friday is the first full day of spring as it arrived 11 minutes before midnight yesterday.

A warm front finally went by on Friday and ushered in much milder and slightly humid conditions to the area. Because the front took a little longer to go through we didn’t see much in the way of sunshine and this will limit any thunderstorm activity for the evening.

The mild weather all winter and now early spring has prompted the pollen to increase. This means that many of you will be feeling runny noses, perhaps scratchy throats, and other allergy symptoms; it’s important to remember that this is typical for this time of the year, given that many of us have higher anxiety around any slight sneeze or runny nose.

Just remember your allergies may be bothering you.

Some areas of southern New England have high pollen counts. Pollen.com

After any evening showers Friday, temperatures will stay in the mid- to upper thirties all night long with a lot of cloud cover. However, things will clear out for Saturday, so I am expecting a mostly sunny day. Colder air will continue to filter in during the afternoon and this means a very chilly Saturday night and Sunday morning.

As a matter of fact, Sunday’s highs will only reach into the 30s to near 40. This is obviously significantly below normal and this cold weather could actually do a little damage to any early blooming flowers.

It appears that there’s going to be a storm system sometime Monday into Tuesday. It’s not out of the question with enough cold air in place that some of the precipitation from this upcoming system could and will be in the form of snow.

Snow is possible over inland areas Monday night next week. WeatherBell

In order to get significant accumulating snow this time of the year, most of the time it would need to fall at night. This is because even though it is cloudy, the strong ultraviolet light of the sun gets through the clouds during the middle of the afternoon. If the precipitation continues Monday night into early Tuesday and temperatures are cold enough inland, areas could see accumulating snow.

Obviously with the current state of affairs, a snowstorm would not be welcome for anybody, so we’ll keep an eye on latest forecasts and hope that the trends of the entire winter continue and that the threat of snow is just that and never materializes.