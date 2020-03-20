The examples are endless: homeless students; “300,000 students in the state rely on the free and reduced-price lunch program for about half of their daily nutrition”; elders whose only daily contact is the person delivering their Meals on Wheels; 40 percent of Americans couldn’t absorb a single $400 emergency; and the list goes on.

As measures are put in place to curtail the transmission of the coronavirus, a curtain is pulled back on the hidden mass epidemic of physical, educational, spiritual, and emotional poverty.

Two recent Globe headlines have read, “Virus requires drastic moves, governor says” and “How will Mass. serve the underserved during the coronavirus pandemic?”

This pandemic is shining a spotlight on the rampant injustices and inequities in the United States. The light must not go out. These must be future lead stories: “Injustices and inequities require drastic moves, governor says” and “How will Mass. serve the underserved after the coronavirus pandemic?”

The real win will be if the drastic measures flatten the curve of COVID-19 and new drastic measures are put in place to raise the standard of living for all Americans.

Beth Ingham

Winchendon





At shelters, call for ‘social distancing’ is laughable, and not funny at all

For days now, municipal, state, and federal officials, quite rightly, have been hectoring citizens of the Commonwealth to “de-congregate,” and practice “social distancing.” But when it comes to some of the most vulnerable and disadvantaged people — homeless women and men in need of shelter — public officials are quite happy to leave them in jam-packed human warehouses.

The state agency responsible for funding most of the state’s shelters for homeless individuals (the Department of Housing and Community Development) has been circulating guidelines and hosting conference calls that recommend, without shame or irony, that shelter providers encourage shelter guests to “wash their hands” and to practice “social distancing,” in shelters where individuals sleep cheek to jowl and are herded into lobbies and halls to eat or to receive other forms of basic assistance.

Enormous amounts of money are about to be made available to assist small and large businesses, but our homeless brothers and sisters have to be satisfied with shelter conditions that seem remarkably similar to field hospices in a war zone. During the COVID-19 crisis, once again, those who don’t have credit cards in their wallets, or their own home to “self-quarantine” in, will be left to fend for themselves.

Jim Stewart

Director

First Church Shelter

Cambridge



