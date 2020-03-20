“We are requesting that rental brokers and tenants work out safe protocols for showing occupied units virtually,” said Walsh. “If it is absolutely necessary, rental brokers must give the existing tenants as much advance notice as possible.”

Mayor Martin J. Walsh is asking property owners, rental brokers, and realtors to find alternatives to in-person showings of apartments and open houses amid the growing coronavirus emergency.

He also said that any prospective tenants who are sick should not be allowed to view a unit in person, and added that open houses should not be held to market properties that are up for rent or sale.

Advertisement

Walsh’s statements came on the same day that an 87-year-old Winthrop man became the first person in Massachusetts to die from an illness related to coronavirus. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state continued to rise on Friday, climbing to 413, up from 328 the day before, with more than 4,000 tests conducted.

Earlier this month, major landlords and real estate groups in Boston agreed to halt most evictions amid the crisis. A Boston city councilor, meanwhile, is pushing for a moratorium on rent, mortgages, evictions, and foreclosures in the city.

Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.