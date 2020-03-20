The Trump administration announced on Friday morning that it would move tax day from April 15 to July 15, giving Americans an extra three months to file their federal taxes amid the disruptions caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

A follow up tweet urged taxpayers who are owed a refund to file their taxes as normal, noting that refunds would still be processed before the deadline.

It was not immediately clear whether the change in the filing deadline would also apply to state returns. The Globe has reached out to the Massachusetts Department of Revenue for clarification.

