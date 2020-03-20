Pompeo also reiterated that the State Department had implemented a Level 4 travel advisory warning Americans against traveling abroad. He said U.S. citizens “should arrange immediate return” unless they intend to remain abroad for an extended time. “If you choose to travel, it may well be fairly disruptive,” he said.

At a White House briefing Friday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that border closures to nonessential travelers from Canada and Mexico would go into effect at midnight Saturday.

“During a global pandemic they threaten to create a public storm that would spread the infection to our border agents, migrants and the public at large,” Trump said, referring to people seeking to enter the country.

Speaking on a day when the worldwide death toll stood at more than 10,000, including more than 200 in the U.S., Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said that there was a “fundamental public health reason” for closing the northern and southern borders. “Understand that: There’s a public health reason for doing that.”

Both Trump and Pompeo used the term “Chinese virus,” continuing their efforts to rename a virus that causes an illness public health experts purposely named COVID-19 to avoid the spread of blame and xenophobia.

The term has angered Chinese officials and a wide range of critics, and China experts say labeling the virus that way will only ratchet up tensions between the two countries, while resulting in the kind of xenophobia that American leaders should discourage. Asian Americans have reported incidents of racial slurs and physical abuse because of the erroneous perception that China is the cause of the virus.

“It’s not racist at all,” Trump said Wednesday, explaining his rationale. “It comes from China, that’s why.”

On Thursday, a Washington Post photographer took an image of Trump’s speech materials on the White House podium that showed the word “coronavirus” crossed out and “Chinese” replaced in Sharpie.

Deborah L. Birx, who is leading the administration’s coronavirus response, detailed a “concerning trend” from Italy: the mortality rate in males is twice as high as females in every age group affected by the virus.”

A similar disparity was evident in China, where researchers found that the death rate for men, 2.8%, was higher than for women, at 1.7%. Men in both China and Italy smoke at higher rates than women, although the gender disparity is not nearly as great in Italy. Other factors, such as women’s generally more robust immune systems, may also be at play.

Birx said that people under age 20 have been sickened by the disease but that the majority have recovered to date. “This should alert all of us to continue our vigilance to protect our Americans that are in nursing homes,” Birx said.

Trump said that the Education Department would suspend standardized testing for schools across the country and that interest on federally held student loans would be suspended.

Regarding the northern U.S. border, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that Canada would start returning rather than quarantining asylum-seekers who cross from the U.S. outside of formal border points.

During the hourlong briefing, Trump grew increasingly confrontational with reporters who asked him to detail his message to Americans who were shaken by their lives being upended and scared at the spread of the virus.

“It is a bad signal that you are putting out to the American people,” he admonished a reporter from NBC who asked what the president would say to frightened citizens. “You want to get back to reporting instead of sensationalism. Let’s see if it works. I happen to feel good about it. Who knows. I have been right a lot. Let’s see what happens.”