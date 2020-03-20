For the first virtual gathering on Monday, 82 children took part. Buller made the reading time interactive by asking the students questions about the story and giving them a chance to talk to each other after it was finished.

Each evening at 8, the school’s principal, Jennifer Buller, invites her elementary school students and their families to a Zoom video conference for story time, giving youngsters a sense of belonging and stability in unsettling times.

School may be closed, but students at Coolidge Corner School in Brookline are gathering each night for a bedtime story, told by the soft glow of a computer screen.

“They were so excited to not only just listen to a story but to be able to see each other again,” Buller said.

Like schools across the state, Coolidge Corner is scheduled to remain closed through April 6, and the evening stories are designed to ease the confusion and isolation children may feel. The story times are planned to continue until the school reopens.

“I think we are in some really unprecedented and uncharted times and I think we all as people in the education field need to work together to figure out what are the resources we can use to help families connect that are also equitable,” Buller said.

Tobias Nanda, 41, said the stories have been incredibly beneficial for his 7-year-old daughter, Phoebe. His 12-year-old sons, Oscar and Lucas, even enjoy listening in.

Nanda said the disruption in their daily lives has been especially difficult for Phoebe.

“I think for her [the story time] was an ability to have a sense of normalcy and more of a sense of community,” he said. “It’s probably the closest she’ll get to being in a classroom setting for the next couple of months and she’s really responded positively to it.”

Felipe Genoveze noted that when his 7-year-old son, Robbie, first saw his classmates and teachers, his face lit up.

“I think to see all of his friends in the same situation as him hopefully helps [and is] making him understand that he is not alone," Genoveze said.

The timing is perfect as working parents are better able to take time in the evening to socialize and bond over school and stories with their children, he said.

Story times for children are becoming increasingly popular as celebrities Jennifer Garner and Amy Adams have united to create the #SAVEWITHSTORIES initiative that provides stories on Instagram and Facebook to kids to distract them and their families from the ongoing pandemic.

“The ability to come together as a group, even if it’s just over the Internet, has really helped and it’s probably the best we’re going to be able to do for a while but it’s important,” Nanda said. “It’s a nice, sort of calming, way to end the day given everything else that’s going on in the world."



