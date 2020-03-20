Every morning since this started, I sit down with a cup of coffee and open my phone to see how many cases France has accumulated. Johns Hopkins University has a global tracker for the number of COVID-19 cases around the world, ranking the cases by country. France jumped back up Thursday: 9,054 cases as opposed to 7,661 the day before. As of Friday, there were 10,891 confirmed cases.

NORMANDY, France – Yesterday, I put on my medical-grade mask and gloves. Day three of total confinement in Normandy, France due to the coronavirus pandemic and we’re allowed to leave our homes only for groceries or medical emergencies. I’m layered up in long sleeves and a jacket, covering as much as possible and thinking about everything my skin might touch. We’re told to avoid contact with anyone or anything that could be infected. As I grab my cart and walk into the grocery store, a security guard monitors the entrance. We enter one meter apart from one another, going about an everyday activity that once seemed tedious. It is now all we’ll know for at least the next few weeks.

I get on Twitter. I check the news. I scroll through Instagram. I see my American friends having “social distancing parties,” and I scoff at the irony. I see people acting as though the virus doesn’t exist or that it’s not as serious as publicized. I am shocked at how different my current situation is from theirs seeing that just seven months ago, I was in my little hometown in Tennessee, unaware that my future would be a new life in France (and in quarantine).

Three days. I can’t imagine how those in Italy or Spain feel. They’ve been on lockdown for about a month. I’m sure I’ll quickly understand their sentiments.

America, you’re next. Whether you’re prepared or not. Whether you care or not. It’s easy to feel equipped for something that no one sees as a real threat but far more difficult to act when the time comes and I promise, it’s already there.

I don’t blame Americans for the way they’re handling the situation. After all, it’s simply a reflection of the lack of vigilance from their leaders and government. President Trump continually changed his rhetoric and reasoning with the American people leading to a spread of misinformation and a collective attitude of indifference toward the coronavirus that has extended into the present day. From his first speech on March 11, Trump downplayed the severity of the virus and stated that for “the vast majority of Americans: The risk is very, very low.”

Research from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that “as of March 16, a total of 4,226 COVID-19 cases had been reported in the United States.” Twenty-nine percent of those cases were aged 20 to 44. The data also shows that 20 percent of those known to be hospitalized with COVID-19 were in the age bracket 20 to 44. That’s a pretty big chunk of young adults being infected.

French President Emmanuel Macron employed similarly vague rhetoric with his response to the pandemic. On March 12, Macron announced that all schools would be shutting down until further notice. He called the nation to solidarity with one another, stating that “our civilization is at stake.” The French had a similar response to Americans, continuing on with their lives, mocking the situation and not taking the epidemic seriously.

In merely two days, confirmed cases in France rose 56.4 percent, from 2,876 to 4,499 according to the Agence Santé Publique (French National Public Health Agency). On March 14, all restaurants, bars, cafés and other nonessential public spaces were closed indefinitely by midnight local time. Confirmed cases rose again from 4,499 to 6,633. The French government reacted quickly to the growing numbers. On March 16, Macron announced a nationwide quarantine. “Nous sommes en guerre,” Macron stated numerous times throughout his speech. We are at war.

I watched from my couch, mouth gaping, as he spoke. I never would have thought this would be my reality. It felt like the beginning of some apocalyptic movie, but it was real.

And now here we are. We are giving up freedom for security. We are confined to our homes, required to carry government mandated papers with us wherever we go and waiting to see when this will all end.

The spread of the coronavirus in America is quickly following in our footsteps. It was too late for Spain. It was too late for Italy. It is now too late for France. If Americans don’t take this seriously, it will be too late for you too. It can (and probably will) happen in a matter of days, so don’t wait. Flatten the curve.

Kristen Vonnoh is an assistant English professor in Normandy, France.

