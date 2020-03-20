We are realizing that we truly are a community; we must act not only for ourselves but also for others. As we are mandated to stay away from our jobs and our daily activities, and if we are lucky enough to have food and shelter, perhaps we will also find time to cook and eat together with our families in our own homes.

COVID-19 is forcing us to rethink our lives. It is important for all of us not only to work toward staying healthy but also to work just as hard at helping others to stay healthy. It means giving up some things we love to do. It will not be easy. But perhaps some good can come of this terrible situation we find ourselves in.

Advertisement

I have figured out how we can have our friends over to dinner: They make their dinner, bring it to their own table, and we’ll do the same. FaceTime or Skype will work wonders as we eat a meal together, sharing our joys and our fears.

Let’s stay sane, and let’s take this crazy unexpected opportunity to regroup and embrace the community that makes us one.

Aviva Brooks

Brookline





A ‘pause’ button that refreshes

This pandemic is awful. But there is another side. The coronavirus has been an equalizer. We are all in this together. The pandemic has eclipsed nasty political rhetoric. Selfishly, I am delighted with a calendar swept clean. I can FaceTime with grandchildren who are at home. I just cleaned out a kitchen drawer with plastic containers with tops that didn’t match.

My husband and I took a walk on Wednesday. There were people of all ages. Everyone on the trail asked, “How are you? How are your feeling?” One woman said, “At least we have this beautiful day.”

I will make a good dinner, sit by the fire, and watch an episode of “M*A*S*H.” There is a little good that comes out of every bad situation. Sometimes less is more.

Advertisement

Claire S. Cabot

Beverly Farms