A person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press that it's worth $16 million with all but $2.5 million guaranteed. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because terms of the deal weren't revealed.

Although his new deal is less than the $10 million annually that Gordon turned down from the Chargers during an unsuccessful holdout for a long-term extension last season, it does allow him the opportunity to face his old team twice a year and to hit free agency again in 2022 at age 28.

His $8 million annual salary also ranks fourth in the NFL among running backs.

Gordon’s arrival bolsters a Denver offense that has stagnated in recent years and which produced just 17.6 points a game in 2019.

The two-time Pro Bowl selection has three dozen rushing touchdowns over the last four seasons and 47 touchdowns overall. That ranks third in the NFL since 2016, trailing only former Rams running back Todd Gurley (60), who agreed to a deal with Atlanta on Friday, and Dallas’ Ezekiel Elliott (48).

Steelers reach deal with TE Ebron

The Steelers agreed to terms with tight end Eric Ebron on a two-year deal, providing quarterback Ben Roethlisberger with another experienced red zone target. Ebron was thought to be on the Patriots’ radar as they continue to search for a replacement for Rob Gronkowski. The Steelers also agreed to terms with guard Stefen Wisniewski, bringing the Pittsburgh native home on a two-year deal just a month after Wisniewski won a Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs. Ebron, 27, is nearly two years removed from a breakout 2018 in which he caught 13 touchdown passes in Indianapolis. His stats took a serious dip in 2019 while dealing with a lingering ankle injury that ended his season in late November. Ebron finished with just 31 receptions for 375 yards, his lowest totals in each category since his rookie year in Detroit in 2014 … Defensive end Everson Griffen will not re-sign with the Vikings. Griffen and his agent announced they were unable to come to terms with the Vikings due to the team’s salary-cap constraints. Griffen is the longest-tenured player on the team, having played 10 seasons in purple. He had eight sacks in 2019.

Gurley’s deal 1 year, $6 million

Todd Gurley didn’t wait long to find his new NFL home. And the Atlanta Falcons didn’t wait long to celebrate the deal. “WE GOT HIM,” the Falcons exclaimed on their Twitter account, soon after news emerged of Gurley’s $6 million, one-year deal with the Falcons. The agreement was confirmed to The Associated Press by a person familiar with the deal and is pending a physical. The agreement was reached less than 24 hours after Gurley was released by the Rams. The three-time Pro Bowl running back was released minutes before $10.5 million in his contract with the Rams became fully guaranteed … Saints free agent left guard Andrus Peat agreed to a five-year contract keeping him in New Orleans and virtually ensuring the club’s entire 2019 starting offensive line would remain intact for the coming season. A person familiar with the contract said it is worth a total of $57.5 million — an average of $11.5 million per season. The Saints drafted Peat, who has been selected to the Pro Bowl the poast two seasons, 13th overall in 2015 out of Stanford.

