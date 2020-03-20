The college basketball season came to an emphatic, dramatic end with the cancellation of the NCAA Tournament. The dream of playing under the bright lights of March Madness, of possibly hoisting a national championship trophy, wiped out by the coronavirus. For a handful of players, earning a postseason honor offers a glimmer of happiness amid the uncertainty. “Getting these awards, it brings brightness to my life right now,” Seton Hall’s Myles Powell said. “To have it end so quickly was just like ... man.” Powell added to his load Friday when he joined Dayton’s Obi Toppin , Iowa’s Luka Garza , Marquette’s Markus Howard and Oregon’s Payton Pritchard on The Associated Press All-America first team. Toppin was the lone unanimous choice, receiving 65 votes from a nationwide media panel after averaging 20 points and 7 rebounds while shooting 63 percent in a breakout season. The 6-foot-9-inch sophomore helped the third-ranked Flyers match the program’s highest ranking and be on track for a potential No. 1 seed before the NCAA Tournament was shelved. He is Dayton’s first first-team AP All-American. Garza blossomed into one of college basketball’s best players as a junior. A 6-11 forward, he increased his scoring average more than 10 points from a year ago to 23.9 per game, averaged 9.8 rebounds, and shot 54 percent from the floor. Garza set Iowa’s single-season scoring record with 740 points and is the first Big Ten player since Ohio State’s Dennis Hopson in 1987 to have at least 20 points in 16 straight conference games. He is Iowa’s first first-team All-American since Chuck Darling in 1952. Howard was a second-team AP All-American as a junior last season after finishing fifth nationally in scoring at 25 points per game. The 5-11 senior upped his scoring average to 27.8 points to lead the nation in 2019-20 and finished seventh in NCAA history with 434 career 3-pointers.Powell bypassed a shot at the NBA to return for his senior season. A preseason AP All-American, the 6-2 guard averaged 21 points per game, 17th nationally, with 4.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists . Pritchard went to the Final Four with Oregon as a freshman and was hoping to lead the 13th-ranked Ducks back as a senior. He never got the chance, but will go down as one of the greatest players in program history. The 6-2 guard was the first player in Pac-12 history to have 1,900 points, 500 rebounds, and 600 assists during his career. He also was the fourth player in conference history to lead in scoring (20.5 points) and assists (5.5)

… Georgia freshman Anthony Edwards announced his plans to enter the NBA draft. For his coach Tom Crean, it was only a matter of when the news would come. He knew his top scorer was ready for the next level. “It’s not like there was any pros or cons to it,” Crean said, adding that Edwards’s decision was “easy.” “He’s pretty much assured he’s going to be very, very high in that draft, if not the highest," Crean said. Edwards, a 6-5 guard, led the nation’s freshmen with his average of 19.1 points per game. He added 5.2 rebounds … UAB has hired former Mississippi coach Andy Kennedy to lead its basketball program. The Blazers announced Kennedy’s return to his alma mater on Friday. A two-time Southeastern Conference coach of the year and the Rebels’ winningest coach, Kennedy remains the second-leading scorer in UAB program history … Loyola Marymount hired Stan Johnson as its basketball coach. Johnson spent the last five years at Marquette, most recently as associate head coach. The Golden Eagles reached the NCAA Tournament in 2017 and 2019 … Borislav Stankovic, the former longtime International Basketball Federation secretary general responsible for bringing NBA players to the Olympics, has died, the governing body said. He was 94. Stankovic was at the helm of FIBA from 1976 to 2002 and was a member of the International Olympic Committee.

Judge had collapsed lung

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge revealed he had a collapsed lung that has healed and said his broken rib is improving. Judge had a CT scan on Friday. The Yankees announced two weeks ago that Judge had a stress fracture to his first right rib. “The bone is still about the same, slight improvement,” Judge said. “The bone is healing the way it should be, so probably another test here in a couple more weeks and go from there.” Judge added the scan showed a “pneumothorax came back completely gone.” “A little thing on the lung that we were having a little issue with, but that was all healed up.” Judge said. “Good to go. Which means I can fly if I needed to go home.” The 27-year-old didn’t played in any spring training games because of soreness in his right pectoral muscle and shoulder.

Predators sign Harper

The Nashville Predators have signed forward Patrick Harper to a two-year, entry-level contract. Harper, 21, just finished his senior season at Boston University, matching his career high with 37 points and a career-best 14 goals. The 5-7, 150-pound forward finished 15th in the NCAA among all skaters averaging 1.16 points a game and was second on his team in points to David Farrance, also a Predators’ prospect. The Predators drafted Harper in the fifth round at No. 138 overall in the 2016 draft. He finished his career with 115 points in 127 games at BU. The native of New Canaan, Conn., twice played for the United States at the World Junior Championship … Vladimir Zabrodsky, one of the best Czech hockey players in history has died. He was 97. The Czech Hockey Association said Zabrodsky died on Friday in Sweden where he lived since 1965 when he emigrated from then-communist Czechoslovakia. No details on the cause of death were given. The prolific center led Czechoslovakia to silver at the 1948 Winter Olympic Games at St. Moritz, Switzerland. He also captained Czechoslovakia to its first title at the 1947 world championship and to another gold at the worlds in 1949.

