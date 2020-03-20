“There is an understanding that with the incredible amount of uncertainty and movement surrounding the COVID-19 situation, that discusses around spring sports will be ongoing and fluid,” read a statement on the association’s Twitter .

In a remote/live meeting held Friday morning, the MIAA’s Tournament Management Committee, sport committee chairs, and association staff addressed the status of the 2020 spring sports season, establishing guidelines for a projected season start date on April 27.

The TMC approved a recommendation, 16-0, that team competitions may not start until at least the eighth calendar day after the start of the 2020 spring season.

Individual sports also had recommendations for practices before starting competition. Golf must have three days of practice before the first match. Rugby should have seven days of practice split into three days of technique and conditioning followed by four days of controlled contact practices.

For all sports other than rugby, there is a limit of 12 competitions and minimum of eight games required for postseason tournament participation. Also, exclusion or endowment games will not occur this spring season.

And regarding the postseason, the MIAA decided that there will be a tournament if spring sports start on April 27. If they begin any day after that, a tournament, at the sectional or state level will not be held. That was approved, 13-3.

The TMC will meet again the morning of March 24.