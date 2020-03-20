Beginning Friday NESN+ will carry two-hour condensed games of the Hockey East championship games from 2010-19. The first contest – 2010, between Boston College and Maine – will begin at 4 p.m. The title game from 2013 between Boston University and UMass Lowell, Jack Parker’s final game as BU’s head coach, drops the puck at 10 p.m.

NESN is set to air every Hockey East championship game from the past 10 years as part of a weekend of programming that will feature two anniversary specials, 25 Years of Hockey East and Hockey East 35th Anniversary Roundtable.

The Hockey East semifinals and championship games that were supposed to take place this weekend at TD Garden may have been canceled, but NESN has college hockey fans covered.

Advertisement

Saturday will feature a slate of six games, spanning 2014-19 beginning at 10 a.m. The most recent title clash from 2019 starts at 8 p.m. when fans can relive Northeastern against Boston College.

Boston College celebrated after winning its third straight Hockey East title in 2012. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Fans tuning in early Friday will see the likes of Chris Kreider, Cam Atkinson, and Jonny Gaudreau, among others, leading Boston College to three straight titles from 2010-12, including 2010′s wild 7-6 win over Maine.

UMass Lowell reached the championship game five straight years, from 2013-17, winning three titles in that span.

The 2015 tournament showcases Jack Eichel leading Boston University to the championship and taking MVP honors in his lone season at BU. In 2016, Northeastern snapped a 28-year drought by becoming tournament champions.

Jack Eichel and Matt Grzelcyk celebrated with the Lamoriello Trophy after capturing the 2015 championship. Barry Chin

Those are just a few moments from the past 10 seasons that stick out.

Additionally, NESN+ will air two anniversary specials looking back on Hockey East’s 36 years of history. Fans can tune in on Friday at 2 p.m. for 25 Years of Hockey East, a 2009 look back at the first 25 years of the league’s rise to prominence.

Advertisement

That will be followed at 3 p.m. by Hockey East 35th Anniversary Roundtable, an in-depth look at 35 years of history with first hand accounts from legendary coaches including Boston University’s Jack Parker, New Hampshire’s Dick Umile, and Providence’s Mike McShane, hosted by Tom Caron. The specials will also air on Saturday night, with the 35th anniversary special beginning at 10 p.m. and the 25th at 11 p.m.

Here is the full schedule:

Connor Hellebuyck was named Hockey East tournament MVP twice after leading UMass Lowell to back to back titles in 2013 and 2014. Michael Dwyer

<b>Friday</b>

2 p.m.: 25 Years of Hockey East

3 p.m.: Hockey East 35th Anniversary Roundtable.

4 p.m.: 2010 - Boston College vs. Maine

6 p.m.: 2011 - Boston College vs. Merrimack

8 p.m.: 2012 - Boston College vs. Maine

10 p.m.: 2013 - Boston University vs. UMass Lowell

<b>Saturday</b>

10 a.m.: 2014 - UMass Lowell vs. New Hampshire

12 p.m.: 2015 - Boston University vs. UMass Lowell

2 p.m.: 2016 - Northeastern vs. UMass Lowell

4 p.m.: 2017 - Boston College vs. UMass Lowell

6 p.m.: 2018 - Boston University vs. Providence

8 p.m.: 2019 - Boston College vs. Northeastern

10 p.m.: Hockey East: 35th Anniversary Roundtable

11 p.m.: 25 Years of Hockey East









Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney