The Patriots will undergo plenty of change for the 2020 season, but one group that may remain intact is the running back pack, a versatile bunch that features a nice blend of youth, experience, speed, and power.

Position upheaval is a year-to-year given in the NFL, as injuries, trades, contracts, rookies, and retirements can change the complexion of a grouping in short order.

SONY MICHEL

Contract status: Signed through 2021 (with a team first-round option for 2022).

Base salary for 2020: $1,355,154.

Comment: The leader of the pack, Michel is coming off his second straight 900-yard season, though his per-carry average dipped to 3.7 from 4.5.

Advertisement

Michel had a pair of 100-yard games during the run to Super Bowl LIII in 2018, but failed to hit the century mark in 2019. He was a noticeably less decisive runner last season, though a fluctuating offensive line and the loss of battering-ram fullback James Develin were partly to blame.

The good news is that Michel, an explosive runner with vision and instincts, was healthy all season, and there’s no reason to think he won’t continue to improve and develop into a bell cow back.

JAMES WHITE

Contract status: Signed through 2020.

Base salary for 2020: $3 million.

Comment: One of the best receiving backs in the NFL, the sixth-year veteran is also one of the most reliable. After basically serving an apprentice year as a rookie, White steadily made himself an integral part of Josh McDaniels’s offense and a most trusted member of Tom Brady’s inner circle the last five seasons.

White can run, catch, is adept at blitz pickup, and never fumbles. Additionally, his salary makes him one of the biggest bargains in the land.

REX BURKHEAD

Contract status: Signed through 2020.

Base salary for 2020: $2.5 million.

Advertisement

Comment: Another dual threat, the seven-year veteran is coming off one of his most productive seasons. Burkhead is a hard-charging runner with deceptive power and moves. He can push the pile in short-yardage situations and also can slash through cutback lanes.

Last season, Burkhead rushed 65 times for 302 yards (a healthy 4.6 yards per tote) and added 27 catches for 279 yards. Most importantly, he was relatively healthy, playing 13 games for the first time since the 2016 season.

DAMIEN HARRIS

Contract status: Signed through 2022.

Base salary for 2020: $658,000. The rookie basically was given a red-shirt season, seeing action in a pair of games, though that 13-yard run against the Jets was pretty nifty.

Comment: Harris consistently showed an excellent combination of power and nimbleness during his four seasons at Alabama, where he topped 1,000 yards twice and finished with 3,070 yards. He also caught 52 passes for 407 yards, with some of those receptions coming from the slot position.

With a strong spring and summer, Harris could push his way up the depth chart and challenge for Burkhead’s job

BRANDON BOLDEN

Contract status: Signed through 2020.

Base salary for 2020: $1.3 million.

Comment: The eight-year veteran didn’t play a ton of offensive snaps, but he’s one of the most valuable backups and special-team players in the league.

Bolden knows the New England offense like the back of his hand and can run every play out of the backfield and every receiving route. Also, he’s beloved by the coaching staff and in the locker room for his team-first attitude.

Advertisement

JAMES DEVELIN

Contract status: Signed through 2020.

Base salary for 2020: $1.2 million.

Comment: The fullback’s loss to a neck/upper-back injury in Week 2 was a big blow to an offense that relied on his bone-crushing blocks to pry open holes for the tailbacks.

Despite the injury, Develin was a constant presence at practice and in the locker room in 2019. If the team’s unofficial weight-room champ can return to form in 2020, it would be a gigantic boost to this club.

JAKOB JOHNSON

Contract status: Signed through 2020.

Base salary for 2020: $675,000.

Comment: Made an incredible leap from the NFL’s International Player Pathway program to starting fullback after Develin’s injury. Unfortunately for Johnson, his season was cut short by a shoulder injury.

While still raw, Johnson should continue to get better and is a shoo-in for at least another year on the practice squad if not another promotion to the active roster, depending on Develin’s status.

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.