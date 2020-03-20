The Patriots beefed up their backfield Friday afternoon when they agreed to terms with fullback Danny Vitale, according to his agent, Chris Cabott.
The 6-foot, 225-pound Vitale spent the last two seasons with the Packers after spending 2016 and ’17 with the Browns. He was originally a sixth-round pick of the Buccaneers in 2016 but was released as part of the club’s final summer cuts.
Known for his blocking prowess, Vitale, a Northwestern product, has just one carry in four seasons. He did catch 7 passes for 97 yards for the Packers last season.
Vitale offers good depth and insurance at the position, considering both of New England’s incumbent fullbacks, James Develin (neck/upper back) and Jakob Johnson (shoulder) wound up on injured reserve last season.
Vitale is the fourth free agent to agree to terms with the Patriots, following defensive tackle Beau Allen, safety/special teamer Adrian Phillips, and receiver Damiere Byrd.
Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.
