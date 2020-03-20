The Patriots beefed up their backfield Friday afternoon when they agreed to terms with fullback Danny Vitale, according to his agent, Chris Cabott.

The 6-foot, 225-pound Vitale spent the last two seasons with the Packers after spending 2016 and ’17 with the Browns. He was originally a sixth-round pick of the Buccaneers in 2016 but was released as part of the club’s final summer cuts.

Known for his blocking prowess, Vitale, a Northwestern product, has just one carry in four seasons. He did catch 7 passes for 97 yards for the Packers last season.