“Maybe it’s for a giant fundraiser or just for the collective good of the people,” Silver said. “You take a subset of players and is there a protocol in which they can be tested and quarantined and isolated in some way … People are stuck at home. They need a diversion. They need to be entertained.”

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver revealed that notion as one of several items under consideration by the league right now during the shutdown caused by the pandemic. Silver made the comments in an interview on ESPN.

The NBA is considering an idea where some players would be quarantined or isolated for purposes of being able to compete against one another and provide basketball fans with some sort of diversion from the coronavirus pandemic.

Silver offered no predictions on when NBA games would resume. He said the league may, when conditions allow, resume games but without fans — a move the league was going to make last week before Utah’s Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19 and prompted the league to go on what it thought would be a hiatus,

He added that play would begin again only ‘‘when public health officials give us the OK.

NBA orders training, practice facilities closed

The NBA told teams to close their training and practice facilities to all players and staff starting Friday, saying the shuttering will last indefinitely in the latest response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The league told teams of the new directive in a memo, a copy of which was obtained by The Associated Press. As recently as Monday, the NBA was telling teams that individual workouts could take place using what the league called the “one player, one coach, one basket’’ rule.

Now, that’s not even permitted. If players are going to work out during the league’s shutdown, they’ll have to do it at home or some other private facility.

The Denver Nuggets and Philadelphia 76ers reported positive tests. The Nuggets had one person with the virus but did not say if the person was a player, coach or another level of staffer.

And the 76ers said three members of their organization tested positive for the virus. The team also didn’t specify who they were. The group tested included players, coaches and specific basketball operations support staff.

Two Los Angeles Lakers players tested positive for the coronavirus. The players were not identified.

Siena team to self-isolate

Siena College’s men’s basketball team, coaches and staff have been told to self-isolate until March 25 as a precaution after two officials who called the school’s last game tested positive for the coronavirus.

Siena spokesman Mike Demos said the school learned earlier in the week that two officials who worked Siena’s game against Manhattan in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament on Wednesday, March 11, in Atlantic City, N.J., had tested positive for COVID-19.

Demos said New York state and Albany County health department officials advised self-isolation for 14 days from the date of possible exposure. Fans who attended the game are not considered to be at risk, he said.

MLS sets a return date

Major League Soccer is targeting a May 10 return to play and will consider pushing back its championship game by a month into December.

After announcing a 30-day suspension last week because of the new coronavirus, the league said it will follow last weekend’s recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to not hold events involving more than 50 people for eight weeks.

In Europe, English soccer authorities reached an unprecedented agreement to extend the season “indefinitely” in an effort to complete all competitions disrupted by the virus outbreak.

As well as announcing that the professional game in England will remain suspended until at least April 30, the Football Association and the Premier League said it was waiving a regulation which dictates that the domestic season has to finish by June 1.

The commitment boosted the likelihood of Liverpool winning its first league title in 30 years. The Reds lead the Premier League by 25 points, and needed only two more wins from its last nine games to clinch the title before the virus outbreak caused the suspension of all soccer in the country.

Aqueduct racing suspended

The New York Racing Association suspended horse racing at Aqueduct Racetrack in Queens, N.Y. this weekend after a worker who cared for the animals tested positive for the coronavirus.

The association had hoped to conduct racing this weekend with no fans, as it did last weekend. The backstretch worker, who lives at Belmont Park, a track about 9 miles from Aqueduct, had been quarantined since Friday after showing symptoms of the virus. His roommate was quarantined as well, according to the association, which operates both tracks. The association said it would decide later when to resume racing at Aqueduct. Belmont Park, where the worker lives, is out of season and not running races.

Monaco Grand Prix called off

The iconic Monaco Grand Prix was canceled because of the coronavirus outbreak and two other Formula One races were postponed.

F1’s showcase race was scheduled for May 24. Hours after being postponed, along with races in the Netherlands and Spain, it was scrapped for 2020. A race has been held every year since 1955.



