Roenicke said the pitchers are working out in the morning with the position players coming in later in the day to hit in the batting cages.

Manager Ron Roenicke and his entire coaching staff have returned home. Longtime bullpen catcher Mani Martinez , who lives in the area, is assisting the players along with some members of the medical and strength and conditioning staff.

Despite strong suggestions from Major League Baseball that players return home during the coronavirus pandemic, a small group of Red Sox players are continuing workouts at the Fenway South complex in Florida.

There were 15 players at the ballpark on Tuesday, only eight on Thursday.

"Some of the pitchers really didn’t feel they had somewhere else to go to stay in shape,” Roenicke said Thursday night. "Whether it was another country or whether it was up north where it’s harder to work out in the cold.”

Chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom said no Red Sox player, coach or staff member has exhibited the symptoms required to merit a test for the coronavirus.

“It’s very, very possible at some point,” Bloom said.

Rotation status

With Chris Sale now set to undergo Tommy John surgery, the Red Sox are running out of starting pitchers.

Eduardo Rodriguez, Nate Eovaldi and Martin Perez were lined up to start the first three games of the season before baseball was shut down by the coronavirus. Roenicke said Ryan Weber was making a strong case for the No. 4 spot.

"It’s tough on Webby because he was doing so well. It looked like he was going to have a good shot to do that,” Roenicke said. "We’ll see what happens when we resume back again.”

Brian Johnson, who was outrighted off the 40-man roster in November, is back in the mix after pitching well in five spring training games, two of them starts.

Using an opener is another possibility.

"We have to obviously figure out the fifth spot,” Roenicke said. "I don’t want to say that we don’t have in-house [candidates] to do it, because we feel like we brought in people that we can do it with.”

The thought is that teams will have three or four weeks of more spring training before the season starts.

The Sox have told their starters to throw two-inning bullpen sessions to stay sharp during the shutdown.

Another move

The Red Sox optioned lefthanded reliever Josh Osich to Triple A Pawtucket. He appeared in four games in spring training and allowed one earned run over 4⅔ innings. He walked four and struck out six. The Sox now have 46 players in camp, including Sale. Saturday is the deadline for veteran players in camps on minor league contracts — including catcher Jonathan Lucroy with the Sox — to be added to the Opening Day roster or granted their release. Major League Baseball is expected to amend that deadline … Righthander Collin McHugh, who was signed March 5, has not started a throwing program as he recovers from an elbow injury.

