Now, it’s official: He’ll take his talents to Florida, where the Buccaneers went 7-9 last season, good for a third-place finish in the NFC South.

On Tuesday, the 42-year-old quarterback announced he was leaving the Patriots after playing 20 seasons, winning six Super Bowl rings and picking up three MVP awards.

Tom Brady will sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he announced on Instagram on Friday morning.

In 2020, Brady won’t be facing quarterbacks like Sam Darnold or Josh Allen. Instead, he’ll face off against Drew Brees and the Saints, and Matt Ryan and the Falcons – each twice. He’ll round out his conference opponents with the Panthers, who just agreed to sign free agent Teddy Bridgewater to a three-year deal.

Advertisement

Brady wrote on Instagram:

“Excited, humble and hungry ...if there is one thing I have learned about football, it’s that nobody cares what you did last year or the year before that...you earn the trust and respect of those around through your commitment every single day. I’m starting a new football journey and thankful for the Buccaneers for giving me an opportunity to do what I love to do. I look forward to meeting all my new teammates and coaches and proving to them that they can believe and trust in me...I have always believed that well done is better than well said, so I’m not gonna not gonna say much more - I’m just gonna get to work! #Year1”

And the Buccaneers shared the news on their social media as well, with a hype video and announcement:

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Brady has a two-year deal.

Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @k8tmac.