Anyone among us that cares about sports, that savors the fan experience and welcomes the athletes and the games as part of our lives, knew the same. But more than lamenting a chance to see Xander Bogaerts dig into the batter’s box on Opening Day, or the next steps in Celtic Jayson Tatum’s ascent to true stardom, or the annual shining moments in March Madness, I mostly lamented the loss of suspense.

When the sports world ducked into undetermined hiatus last week after infected Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert inadvertently made it clear that the COVID-19 pandemic must be confronted immediately, I knew there was so much we would miss while sports were away doing the right thing.

Advertisement

The best thing about sports is that at the beginning, you never know truly how something ends. We can watch all the “Hardwood Classics” on NBA TV that are offered up to salve our desperation, but the endings only surprise if you have just a vague recollection of the game in the first place. The jostling of a memory that you never noticed losing is not that thrilling.

But in attempting to find the most satisfying sports fix in our current status, one approach has worked quite well:

Seeking out and watching the best games our Boston sports teams have ever played.

Yes, of course, any suspense there is well-worn, since we’ll always store and savor the sweet details of the biggest thrills. But you know what lasts, and in full effect? The tension.

Even if you’ve seen the outcome of what you consider the best Celtics, Red Sox, Patriots or Bruins game between 1,976 and 2,014 times, even if you pay homage to the outcome with memorabilia in your home, watching the legitimate best-ofs play out again remains a nerve-tormenting thrill.

Advertisement

I know. Oh, do I know. Because over the last several days, I ranked the five best games in the history of the four most established Boston sports franchises — with some weight given to ones we can find on YouTube or streaming now, since many of us have some programming time to fill at home right now.

After ranking them, I rewatched in full what I considered the best game each for the Celtics, Red Sox, Patriots, and Bruins.

Maybe it’s not the best idea to watch these nailbiters at a time when we shouldn’t be touching our faces, but I’m glad I did. The suspense wasn’t there, but the tension was palpable and welcome, even in a rewatch.

Red Sox

Consider Dave Roberts’s steal in Game 4 of the 2004 American League Championship Series. It is arguably — heck, maybe not arguably — the most pivotal on-field moment in the history of the Red Sox, and it comes in the most compelling, meaningful, and therefore best game they have ever played.

We know he was safe, and that Bill Mueller drove him in, and that David Ortiz homered to drive in the winning run in extra innings, then drove in the winning run in extra innings the next night, and then the Sox won two more on the Yankee Stadium turf and all ghosts scurried back to the afterworld, never to be seen again.

We know. But when you watch that steal now — and again and again — the tension wallops you as savvy Derek Jeter nearly sweep-tags his way into stealing an out, and you can only exhale when Joe West casually declares him safe.

Advertisement

When Ortiz’s winning home run landed in the Fenway bullpen at 1:22 a.m. and Joe Buck delightfully tweaked a famous call of his dad’s by telling us, “We’ll see you later tonight,” the seemingly impossible comeback had begun. It is so satisfying, even now, to see how it all came to be again.

That was the night Red Sox history changed.

Chad Finn’s top five Red Sox games to watch

5. 1986 American League Championship Series: Red Sox 7, Angels 6, 11 innings

October 12, 1986

If you want to put Game 6 of the 1986 World Series here, go ahead, weirdo. I’ll take the game in which a Dave Henderson homer brought relatively lasting joy.

4. 1967 regular-season finale: Red Sox 5, Twins 3

October 1, 1967

Triple Crown king Yaz goes 4 for 4 and the Impossible Dreamers clinch the pennant on the season’s final day.

3. 1975 World Series, Game 6: Red Sox 7, Reds 6, 12 innings

October 21, 1976

“There it goes! A long drive! If it stays fair …” Spoiler: It stayed fair.

2. 2004 American League Championship Series, Game 7: Red Sox 10, Yankees 3

October 20, 2004

All pinstriped ghosts, exorcised.

1. 2004 American League Championship Series, Game 4: Red Sox 6, Yankees 4, 12 innings

October 17, 2004

Just when it looked like all was lost in humiliating fashion, history changed forever. Thank you, Dave Roberts. And Bill Mueller. And …

Advertisement

Patriots

History had changed earlier and for the better for the Patriots in February 2002, when they beat the St. Louis Rams in Super Bowl XXXVI for the franchise’s first championship. They won two more in the next three years, but encountered a nine-season stretch in which their consistently excellent teams reminded us of how hard it actually was to win a Super Bowl. Their best game among so many thrilling ones is the championship that spawned the second phase of the dynasty, and the one that introduced the world to a little-known cornerback named Malcolm Butler: the victory over the Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX.

So many early plot twists in that game were reminiscent of past events, and not necessarily good ones. Seahawks receiver Chris Matthews, who entered the game with as many career receptions as your favorite pet, took apart Patriots cornerback Kyle Arrington early. He was about as well known as David Tyree, and no further elaboration should be required about why we know that name.

Running back Shane Vereen channeled J.R. Redmond, a quiet hero of the first Super Bowl win, with clutch catch after clutch catch. And Tom Brady, who threw two fourth-quarter touchdown passes against a ferocious Seahawks defense, orchestrated a late 10-play, 64-yard drive with a touchdown pass to Julian Edelman that put the fate of the game in the hands of the Patriots defense. It seemed to be cruel nod to Super Bowl XLII, at the same venue in Glendale, Ariz., when the 18-0 Patriots could not hold a late lead and ended as the 18-1 Patriots.

Advertisement

The tension was unceasing. When Jermaine Kearse hauled in a 33-yard pass that seemed to deflect off every appendage on his body before he caught it, it was impossible not to think of … well, you know. Tyree’s helmet catch seven seasons before. “How many different plays are the Patriots going to have like this?’’ said NBC color analyst Cris Collinsworth in his incredulous drawl.

Collinsworth, twice in the final quarter, including with 2 minutes 52 seconds left and the tension at a premium, began inexplicably prattling about Deflategate. That still makes no sense. But play-by-play voice Al Michaels perfectly nailed the call of Butler’s goal-line interception with 20 seconds left. “Pass is intercepted at the goal line, by Malcolm Butler!’’ he said, with hints of bemusement and wonder in his voice.

That win didn’t change everything for the Patriots. But it restarted what had been a dynasty on delay.

Chad Finn’s top five Patriots games to watch

5. Super Bowl XLII: Giants 17, Patriots 14

February 3, 2008

The only way an 18-1 record could be a crushing disappointment.

4. Super Bowl XXXVI: Patriots 20, Rams 17

February 3, 2002

Adam Vinatieri splits the uprights from 48 yards, and a dynasty is born.

3. 2001 AFC Divisional Round playoff: Patriots 16, Raiders 13

January 19, 2002

In a lovely scene straight out of a snow globe, America was introduced to the Tuck Rule.

2. Super Bowl LI: Patriots 34, Falcons 28, OT

February 5, 2017

The Patriots trailed, 28-3, with a little more than 17 minutes left in regulation. Then they hit the turbo button.

1. Super Bowl XLIX: Patriots 28, Seahawks 24

February 1, 2015

“Malcolm, go!” Malcolm went, and the Patriots’ 10-year championship drought ended in stunning fashion.

Celtics

Yes, Butler stole the ball at the most opportune time, just as John Havlicek once did to end the 1965 Eastern Conference finals. But that is not the choice here for the best Celtics game. Instead, it’s another game in which Havlicek starred, one widely considered the greatest game in the history of the NBA: Game 5 of the 1976 Finals against the Suns, a 128-126 victory in triple overtime.

So much happened in this game that is part of Celtics and NBA lore — Havlicek’s go-ahead bank shot at the end of the second overtime, Suns forward Gar Heard’s banner-scraping turnaround jumper to tie it again, little-used Celtic Glenn McDonald’s heroics in double overtime. But as I watched this time-capsule of a game again, with no 3-point line, Don Nelson out there running around in too-short shorts with his dad-bod, the unadorned scorer’s table that looked like it belonged at a flea market, and color analyst Rick Barry’s baby-blue leisure suit with the shirt unbuttoned to the belly, I kept thinking about one particular crazy moment, and how this game would have been perceived in the age of social media.

I think this one might have broken Twitter, not necessarily a bad thing, with the happenings immediately after Havlicek’s late shot in the second overtime. The fans rushed the parquet, but official Richie Powers correctly determined that two seconds should remain on the clock. While the officials were trying to get the players back to the court and fans off of it, play-by-play voice Brent Musberger suddenly saw something that alarmed him.

“A fight with Richie Powers!’’ he yelled. “Richie Powers is in a fight with a fan! Right here in front! Referee Richie Powers was assaulted by a fan!”

Sure enough, the cameras caught a fan and Powers grappling and exchanging blows. It is unreal to witness, in this post-Malace at the Palace world, in part since the players and announcers moved past it so quickly. Powers did, too. It was almost like it wasn’t out of the ordinary. If that happened today, the fan would be banned for life and the think pieces and talk shows would be insufferable. Instead, the fans went back to the stands, and everyone got back to the game.

And it was the best game I’ve ever seen. It’s also the craziest. A ref got slugged, and it might not have even been the strangest thing about it. Did I mention Barry’s wardrobe?

Chad Finn’s top five Celtics games to watch

5. Game 7, Eastern Conference semifinals: Celtics 118, Hawks 116

May 22, 1988

Larry outdueling ‘Nique gets the nod over The Truth vs. LeBron, Larry underneath to DJ, and Havlicek stealing the ball.

4. Game 4, 2008 NBA Finals: Celtics 97, Lakers 91

June 12, 2008

The never-quit Celtics rally from a 24-point deficit to take a 3-1 lead in the series.

3. Game 7, Eastern Conference Finals: Celtics 91, Sixers 90

May 3, 1981

Larry Legend wins it with a bank shot to complete a 3-1 comeback against their most contentious rival.

2. Game 7, 1962 NBA Finals: Celtics 110, Lakers 107, OT

April 17, 1962

Guess how many rebounds Bill Russell had in Game 7? Nope, guess higher: 40.

1. Game 5, 1976 NBA Finals: Celtics 128, Suns 126, 3OT

June 5, 1976

Widely considered the greatest NBA game ever played.

Bruins

I suspect I’ll probably get the most grief for my best-of-the-Bruins pick. My trusted colleague with the initials KPD suggested Game 4 of the 1970 Stanley Cup Final, when Bobby Orr famously soared. But I went with Game 7 of the 2011 Eastern Conference finals against the Lightning for a few reasons.

1. Not a single penalty was called in the Bruins’ 1-0 win; it is the most flawless game I’ve ever witnessed, and it left no time to exhale.

2. Nathan Horton drilled the winning goal off a Gretzkian feed from David Krejci with 7:33 to play, his second series-winning goal of the postseason. If you don’t appreciate what Horton did for the 2010-11 Bruins, you must have been out practicing curling or something.

3. The game was called by Doc Emrick on NBC, and there’s no broadcaster anywhere better at capturing the tension of a great game. One sequence of many I loved during that broadcast: “Horton had that one knocked away by Brewer, taken out by Lucic, on to Seidenberg, sloughs it back to Chara, Chara with a drive … OH IT STRUCK ROLOSON!” I know you could hear his voice when you read that.

Emrick could call play-by-play of those dusty board games you probably find yourself playing with your family right now in these days of social distancing, and he’d make it sound tense and thrilling.

I feel fortunate that he called the best hockey game I’ve ever seen — and that at least we have all of these wonderfully tense, if not quite suspenseful, games to revisit right now.

Chad Finn’s top five Bruins games to watch

5. Game 7, 2011 Stanley Cup Final: Bruins 4, Canucks 0

June 15, 2011

Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron each score twice as the Bruins hoist their first Cup since ’72.

4. Game 5, 1988 Adams Division finals: Bruins 4, Canadiens 1

April 26, 1988

The Bruins beat the Canadiens on the Forum ice to win their first playoff series vs. Montreal in 45 years. Talk about catharsis.

3. Game 7, 2013 Eastern Conference quarterfinals: Bruins 5, Leafs 4, OT

May 13, 2013

The Bruins trailed 4-1 with less than 11 minutes to play, but rallied to force OT. Who scored the winner? “Bergeron! Bergeron! Bergeron!”

2. Game 4, 1970 Stanley Cup Final: Bruins 4, Blues 3, OT

May 10, 1970

If you’re a true Bruins fan and the picture of a soaring Orr’s winning goal doesn’t hang somewhere in your home, a redecoration is way overdue.

1. Game 7, 2011 Eastern Conference finals: Bruins 1, Lightning 0

May 27, 2011

This isn’t the biggest game the Bruins ever played. But it’s the single best hockey game I’ve ever seen.

Chad Finn can be reached at chad.finn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeChadFinn.