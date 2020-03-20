“My phone has been blowing up over the last 24 hours,” Godwin said. “On Twitter, Instagram, phone calls, text messages, people are just asking me the same question. I think it’ll be very interesting, whatever happens.”

Godwin, a 24-year-old wide receiver, has worn No. 12 for each of his three seasons with the Buccaneers. In a video shared by the team on Twitter , Godwin said he and Brady have chatted briefly but did not discuss the potential number change.

If Tom Brady wants to wear No. 12 in Tampa Bay, he’s going to have to talk to one of his targets, Chris Godwin.

If Brady expresses interest in wearing No. 12, which he repped for 20 seasons in New England, Godwin indicated he will defer to the six-time Super Bowl champion “out of respect.” If Brady opts for a different number, Godwin said he will definitely keep No. 12.

Godwin’s fiancé also commented on the situation via her Instagram story.

“Chris and Tom are figuring things out between them, but please understand this: Whatever will be, will be,” she wrote Friday afternoon. “It’s more than a jersey number y’all, it’s a mentality thing and an identity thing. Identity is above any physical change! There’s nothing to worry about lol and there are way more important things going on right now.”

Earlier Thursday, Brady announced he had officially signed with the Buccaneers. Godwin welcomed him via Twitter, as did a few other new teammates.

“He reached out to me saying he was excited to come down and play together,” Godwin said. “I echoed that sentiment. Being a guy that’s watched him my whole career, getting the opportunity to play with him is a blessing. I’m going to try and take full advantage of that.”

Godwin was Tampa Bay’s leading receiver last season, catching 86 passes for 1,333 yards and nine touchdowns.