The past week brought a wave of performances on the video conferencing app Zoom. Next up: An interactive performance series called Cloud Cafe featuring Boston artists. Katytarika Bartel hosts a poetry workshop (March 22). Poet-performer Yara Liceaga-Rojas gathers five artists for a joint performance and Q&A (March 23). And singer-songwriter Grace Givertz hosts an indie-folk concert with live drawings by a guest illustrator (March 24). All events are at 6 p.m. All events are free — though Cloud Cafe has a GoFundMe page to solicit donations for paying its artists. We caught up with organizers Lily Xie and Derek Schwartz to ask about Cloud Cafe.

Q. How will Cloud Cafe events be different from other Zoom performances?

Schwartz: There’s been a lot of streaming performances, which I love. I don’t want to diss those at all. But I also think there’s room for something else — for people to be a part of that process. People are struggling right now to find places for healing and togetherness. I know for the two of us, at least, before we started working on this, we hadn’t really had a conversation about anything other than coronavirus. It was really wearing us out. We decided we want to make something interactive and focus on healing more than commiserating.

Q. And why the name Cloud Cafe?

Xie: I wish I had a more beautiful story for you. We were brainstorming names and thinking about places people gather that are now difficult because of coronavirus. And this was just the one that was the least terrible.

Interview was edited and condensed. For more information, visit instagram.com/the.cloud.cafe.

