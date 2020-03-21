The novel coronavirus outbreak in Spain, already among the harshest in the world, will continue to expand, with more cases and deaths over the next few days, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said.

“Confirmed cases and deaths will increase in the next days. We have to remain strong until the end of next week,” Sanchez said in a speech on Saturday evening. Most Spaniards “have never had to face something as harsh as this,” Sanchez said, while also commending the behavior of most fellow Spaniards in obeying a nationwide lock-down imposed under a week-long state of emergency.