“It’s a really terrifying time in history," said McCormack, 43, founder of Secret Boston, a company that organizes concerts, parties and other local cultural gatherings. "The goal is to distract people in a way that’s not about looking at the news or fighting with people over what’s true and what’s not but instead actually doing something cool like coming up with songs to sing together,” she said.

Inspired by videos of whole neighborhoods singing in Italy, where over 4,000 people have died from the coronavirus, Michelle McCormack thought it would be a perfect way to bring the community together.

Amid the anxiety and uncertainty of the COVID-19 crisis, Bostonians are using music to retain a sense of community.

Advertisement

Secret Boston’s social media pages have thousands of followers, and McCormack wanted to use the platform to bring people together in a time of enormous worry. Singing songs is a perfect way to bring people together, even when they are forced to stay home and isolate from one another.

With the help of two eager participants, Jessie Stettin, 28, and Andrew Johnston, 27, McCormack announced that Secret Boston would hold daily singalongs at 7 p.m. Keeping a safe distance from one another, residents pop their head out from windows or scatter in the street to to join in a nightly sing-a-long.

“It’s a really terrifying time in history so the goal is to distract people in a way that’s not about looking at the news or fighting with people over what’s true and what’s not but instead actually doing something cool like coming up with songs to sing together,” she said.

And sing they did.

On Friday evening, people sung from their windows and sidewalks to belt out “Lean On Me,” the Bill Withers’ classic. Secret Boston posted the video on its Facebook page.

Advertisement

On March 10, their rendition of ‘Sweet Caroline’ drew hundreds outdoors and McCormack said it has only grown since then. A recent post to Facebook got more than 1,000 shares and hundreds of likes.

Stettin and Johnston joined McCormack to help her promote the singalongs through Instagram. They prompt the audience to suggest tunes and then pick the most popular to be the song of the day, which they announce at 5 p.m.

Johnston said his favorite part about the whole experience has been seeing the community response. He said a mother messaged them on Instagram, thanking them for the distraction—her and her young son have been stuck in their house for several days. The son now looks forward to 7 p.m. every day so they can go outside and sing, Johnston said.

“In this time where social connection is being asked not to happen, it’s so good to have the connection of singing with other people, even if it only lasts for a couple minutes,” Stettin said.

McCormack said they plan to continue the singalongs until the social distancing policies are no longer in effect and she said she hopes more and more people will participate.

Videos posted to social media from the South End on Thursday show dozens of people singing “Hey Jude” by the Beatles. Some even took to the streets to dance, while still staying six feet apart per social distancing etiquette.

Advertisement

Other Boston residents have been bursting out in song at all times of day. Residents of one Jamaica Plain neighborhood have been facilitating a daily 6 p.m. singalong since Sunday. The first two nights featured “Yellow Submarine” by the Beatles and “Three Little Birds” by Bob Marley.