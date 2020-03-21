On Friday evening, local officials in Winthrop gathered in front of Town Hall to announce the death, which they said had occurred within the past 24 hours. They declined to provide the man’s name and said his family wants privacy.

The state Department of Public Health said the man had been hospitalized and had preexisting health conditions that put him at higher risk for COVID-19, the highly contagious respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus. The state did not release the name of the hospital, but Massachusetts General Hospital officials said the victim had been cared for there.

An 87-year-old veteran from Winthrop has become the first person in Massachusetts to die as a result of the coronavirus pandemic that has swept the world, state officials announced Friday.

“The fact is that this terrible virus has taken a life in our community,” said Town Manager Austin Faison on the overcast day. "And that loss of life gives each of us pause and fills us with sorrow.”

Winthrop alerted residents on Monday that a town resident had tested positive for the virus and a second resident tested presumptively positive. On Wednesday, the town said the second case has since been confirmed and that individual is recovering at home. The two cases are not connected, town officials said.

Meredith Hurley, the town’s director of public health, said she didn’t know when the 87-year-old man fell ill or when he was tested for the virus. He was exposed to the virus through community spread, she said.

“I think we’re all worried about community spread. Every community in Massachusetts right now is experiencing community spread,” Hurley said.

She declined to say how many people may have been exposed to the virus through contact with the man.

Meanwhile, the state’s acute-care hospitals continue to see a growing number of admissions related to the coronavirus — including a troubling rise in the number of infected employees and the first patient to test positive at Boston Children’s Hospital. Top officials continue to vow to address ongoing alarms over potential bed shortages, testing delays, and inadequate protective equipment at hospitals.

Governor Charlie Baker at a news conference Friday afternoon said the state’s confirmed cases of coronavirus infections now number 413, which is 85 more than the day before. He vowed to continue efforts to address a problem hampering the state’s public health crisis — the shortage of tests. Data released Friday shows the state got results for just under 1,000 tests in the past day, and Baker has said Massachusetts needs to test 3,500 people a day to combat the virus.

Until Friday, Massachusetts had been the only state without a patient death among the top 10 states with the most infections. Two other states, New York and Washington, have had far more confirmed cases and deaths, but they have also conducted far more tests to better capture the spread of the virus in their states.

At the same time, Massachusetts hospital officials and caregivers are preparing for the grim possibility that the number of cases will rise exponentially, a potential escalation that would threaten to strain their resources beyond capacity.

Addressing the state’s first death, Baker said the news was “heartbreaking” but not unexpected.

“I think we all knew it would come,” he said.

Baker also announced an initiative by the Massachusetts Biotechnology Council in which the state’s life sciences companies are being encouraged to volunteer supplies to help in the battle against the virus.

“The response so far has been amazing,” said Bob Coughlin, head of the council, who also appeared at the news conference. He said that in just 24 hours nearly 200 companies had stepped forward with “supplies they were willing to donate to this fight.” The offers will be forwarded to the state, he said.

At a Friday afternoon press conference outside Boston City Hall, Mayor Martin J. Walsh was asked if there was a need to build a field hospital in the city.

"Potentially," he said.

He said city officials have been working with state authorities to catalog space in Boston that could be converted into sites that could house the homeless or add to the local count of hospital beds.

“If we need to do that, we’ll get it done,” said Walsh.

At area hospitals, Boston Children’s confirmed Friday night that it is caring for a child who tested positive for coronavirus.

Massachusetts General Hospital had nine confirmed patients, compared to eight the day before, and 122 patients awaiting test results, up from 102 the previous day.

Brigham and Women’s Hospital went from three to four confirmed patients in the past day, and from 40 to 60 awaiting results. Also at the Brigham, the number of infected health care workers shot up to nine, from two earlier in the week.

Beth Israel Lahey Health, a 12-hospital system, reported 17 confirmed cases, four more than the day before, and 257 suspected cases.

Dr. Kevin Tabb, president of the system, said that so far, less than 10 percent of patients who doctors suspect have the illness are actually turning out to have the coronavirus.

Tufts Medical Center had admitted 15 patients with possible coronavirus as of Friday, but it still had not confirmed a case. Six Tufts employees have tested positive for the virus.

Boston Medical Center had hospitalized one patient who tested positive and was awaiting test results for 66 other patients, up from 59 the previous day.

UMass Memorial Health Care also had one patient with confirmed COVID-19, who was being treated in intensive care, and another 76 patients suspected to have the disease. Meanwhile 122 employees of UMass Memorial were home on quarantine.

Among the blizzard of statistics released about this virus, news of the state’s first fatality remains a powerful milestone. It comes about seven weeks after the state’s first confirmed case — announced on Feb. 1, involving a University of Massachusetts Boston student who had traveled to Wuhan, China — and three weeks since the infamous Biogen meeting in late February that has led so far to about 25 percent of the total infections in the state.

Though many cases of COVID-19 are mild, people who are older and with compromised immune systems — such as the Winthrop victim — can be particularly vulnerable to more serious life-threatening symptoms, including an acute inflammatory response in the lung that compromises the ability to breathe.

In New York, which has the most cases in the country, there are 8,310 confirmed cases and 42 deaths, according to a website by the Kaiser Family Foundation tracking cases. Washington state, with more than 1,378 cases, has had the most people die: 74.

To add bed capacity in Massachusetts, Beth Israel Lahey Health said it planned to temporarily convert New England Baptist Hospital from an orthopedic facility to a general purpose acute-care hospital during the coronavirus pandemic. Procedures at the Baptist, well-known for joint replacements and spine surgery, have plummeted since hospitals this week began canceling non-urgent elective procedures. The Baptist has 118 beds, and providers from elsewhere in the Beth Israel Lahey system have begun working there.

Dr. Kevin Tabb, president of the system, said it would use the Baptist to treat patients who need hospitalization for reasons other than Covid-19, such as heart problems and cancer. Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center transferred three of its patients to the Baptist Friday.

"All of us are considering (options) well beyond anything we have ever imagined,'' said Tabb, adding that hospitals still have plenty of room. "At the moment, there is plenty of capacity both for regular beds and for ICU beds.''

Priyanka Dayal McCluskey, Martin Finucane, Andrew Ryan, Jeremy Fox, Travis Andersen, Danny MacDonald, Tonya Alanex of the Globe staff contributed to this report. Material from The Associated Press was used in this report.

