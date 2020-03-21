The inmate, who was not named, is serving a life sentence at the Massachusetts Treatment Center, the statement said. The center is a medium-security facility housing criminally sentenced inmates identified as sex offenders and those who have been civilly committed as sexually dangerous persons.

There are no other positive cases reported within the prison’s inmate population at this time, the agency said in a statement.

A Bridgewater inmate has tested positive for coronavirus, and state prison officials have quarantined the man and his roommate from the prison’s general population, the Massachusetts Department of Correction said Saturday.

The man and his roommate, who has not shown symptoms, have been separated from each other and the prison’s general population since Thursday, the statement said. Officials received the inmate’s positive test result Friday.

A list of people who have been in direct contact with the man who tested positive has been forwarded to the state Department of Health for notification, the statement said.

The state correction department is closely monitoring developments with the coronavirus along with its contracted inmate medical provider, Wellpath, the statement said.

It is also working with the state health department "to prevent further introduction into MADOC facilities, and to quickly engage, contain, and treat any outbreak,” the statement said.

Correction officers at the Bridgewater center do not work at other facilities, the statement said.

“Maintaining the safety, security, and well-being of our inmate population, staff, and the public remains the MADOC’s highest priority, and the Department will continue to work closely with our medical provider and DPH to take necessary precautions to mitigate any potential spread of the virus,” the statement said.

According to the correction department, family and friend visits have been temporarily suspended at each of the state’s 16 correctional facilities as part of an effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Attorney visits are not affected and will continue. The department has expanded phone call access to all inmates, it said.

















