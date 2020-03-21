Victims of the Merrimack Valley gas explosions will have extra time to apply for a share of settlement money and will receive a payout in May, earlier than previously scheduled, to ease the economic hardship imposed on the area by COVID-19, according to attorneys in a class-action suit.

Lawyers representing residents affected by the explosions filed a motion Friday in Essex Superior Court in Salem that will speed payments to residents in their successful suit against Columbia Gas, the energy company responsible for the September 2018 blasts that devastated three communities and killed one person.

The motion was granted and residents should begin receiving payments in mid-May. The payments had been scheduled to begin going out on June 30.