On March 8 firefighters responded to a house fire on Howe Street in Methuen and saved two cats. The Methuen police and fire departments posted photos from the fire on Twitter. “There were no reported injuries in the blaze, and our firefighters safely rescued the family pets from the house,” fire officials tweeted .

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our suburbs.

Advertisement





ASPIRING MARTIAL ARTIST?

At 2:30 p.m. Feb. 19, Swampscott police were sent to the commuter rail depot on Railroad Avenue for a report of a man swinging nunchucks around on the train platform. For the uninitiated, nunchucks are a martial arts weapon that consists of two sticks that are linked together by a chain or rope. The caller told police the Bruce Lee wannabe had been on the train platform for 15 minutes. The responding officer said the man wasn’t armed with nunchucks — he was just swinging keys around on a lanyard.





NOT A FAIR TRADE

At 5:57 p.m. March 5, police responded to a report of a disturbance at a gun shop on Great Road in Stow. According to the log entry, a woman in the store was “upset at the employee for not accepting her glass eye as [a] trade for a firearm.” After the employee turned down her offer, the woman was asked to leave the shop.





EARLY MORNING ERRAND

At 2:21 a.m. Feb. 11, Wilmington police were flagged down “regarding a female walking around in a bathrobe” on Main Street. According to the log entry, police checked on the woman, who turned out to be OK and was just “walking to CVS," which is open 24 hours a day.

Advertisement





SUBMARINE RESCUE

At 6:34 p.m. Feb. 29, Stow police received a call from a woman on Peabody Drive who reported that her 5-year-old daughter got her finger stuck in a toy submarine. Police and firefighters responded to the home, and the girl’s finger was successfully freed from the sub.





'ONLY IN ABINGTON’

At approximately 4:15 p.m. March 9, police officers were called to a residence on Centre Avenue in Abington after a neighbor saw two men trying to break into an adjacent condo unit. Upon arrival officers located and witnessed the two men attempting to pry open the rear door of the residence. “The suspects admitted that their intention was to break into the condo, change the locks, and return at a later time to ‘inspect’ the interior of the vacant unit," police wrote in an online post. "The suspects had no legal authority to be on the property and stated that they do this type of thing ‘all the time.’ One of the suspects advised [the officers] that 'only in Abington’ would this type of behavior be an issue.” Both men were subsequently arrested and charged with malicious destruction of property, attempted breaking and entering, and possession of burglarious tools.





BASKETBALL SETS OFF FALSE ALARM

At 7:44 p.m. Feb. 19, firefighters were dispatched to Bessom Street in Marblehead because a fire alarm was going off. According to the log entry, firefighters determined that the pull alarm had been activated accidentally when it was hit by a basketball.

Advertisement





DON’T THROW THINGS AT CARS

At 2:10 p.m. Jan. 12, a man came into the Saugus police station to report that a man in a Mercedes “sped by him and threw a drink at his car.” According to the log entry, police were investigating it as a possible road rage incident.

Yet another instance in which someone threw something at a vehicle came up about two weeks later. In that case, a landlord told Saugus police that he was embroiled in an ongoing dispute with a tenant on Lincoln Avenue. He said he was in the process of evicting the tenant, and when he went by the apartment on Jan. 25, the tenant “threw two chairs towards his vehicle while he was in it," according to the log entry. Police documented the incident and told the landlord to contact police "if anything further transpires.”

























Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.