A man in his 30s was shot Saturday morning in Jamaica Plain and left with life-threatening injuries, according to Boston police.
Officers responded to a call at 2:36 a.m. Saturday reporting that a man had been shot at 50 Bickford St. in Jamaica Plain, according to Officer Kim Tavares, a spokeswoman for Boston police. The victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Tavares said the incident was unrelated to the fatal shooting of a man near Franklin Park in Dorchester the night before, which remains under investigation.
That victim was found in the parking lot behind 86 American Legion Highway, across from the park, shortly after 7:30 p.m., according to police at the scene Friday night.
No further information was released Saturday on either incident.