A man in his 30s was shot Saturday morning in Jamaica Plain and left with life-threatening injuries, according to Boston police.

Officers responded to a call at 2:36 a.m. Saturday reporting that a man had been shot at 50 Bickford St. in Jamaica Plain, according to Officer Kim Tavares, a spokeswoman for Boston police. The victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Tavares said the incident was unrelated to the fatal shooting of a man near Franklin Park in Dorchester the night before, which remains under investigation.