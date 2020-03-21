A 23-year old Stoughton man who died after a rollover crash in Randolph Friday morning has been identified as Charles Scott, according to Massachusetts State Police.
At 10:13 a.m. on March 20, a rollover crash on Route 24 south in Randolph was reported, State Police said in a statement.
Scott, who was the only person in the 2004 Mercedez Benz E320, veered to the right and struck a guardrail before the car became airborne, officials said. The car rolled over upon landing and ejected him.
Scott was treated at the scene, then rushed to Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton, where he was later pronounced dead, the statement said.
The cause and circumstances of the crash remain under investigation by State Police.
UPDATE - The victim in this crash has, sadly, been pronounced deceased at the hospital. The closed lanes have been reopened. Investigation into the crash is ongoing. We will release more info when appropriate. https://t.co/xjHgAslXJZ— Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) March 20, 2020
