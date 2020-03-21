A 23-year old Stoughton man who died after a rollover crash in Randolph Friday morning has been identified as Charles Scott, according to Massachusetts State Police.

At 10:13 a.m. on March 20, a rollover crash on Route 24 south in Randolph was reported, State Police said in a statement.

Scott, who was the only person in the 2004 Mercedez Benz E320, veered to the right and struck a guardrail before the car became airborne, officials said. The car rolled over upon landing and ejected him.