Two Massachusetts state senators have found a new source of much-needed protective gear and other medical supplies — all thanks to a message from Maine.

State Senator Cynthia Creem of Newton, a member of a six-person Senate working group set up to deal with the coronavirus outbreak, said she received an e-mail earlier in the week from a former Maine legislator who said she is now a broker for medical supply companies that could sell personal protective equipment that is running in short supply in the state.

Creem’s office shared the e-mail with state Senator Bruce E. Tarr, a Republican from Gloucester, who is working on supply issues. He was able to connect with the e-mail author, Diane Russell, a former Maine state representative. The result: Massachusetts was able to buy close to 1 million N95 respirators, the coveted tight-fitting face masks that filter out 95 percent of airborne particles and are key protection for front-line medical workers.