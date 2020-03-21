As of Saturday, hospital CEOs have assured state officials that there is capacity in the hospitals to care for the cases, Alexander-Scott said.

The new cases include eight males and four females, who range in age from their 20s to 70s, including those who traveled to Boston and New York, Alexander-Scott. Three are hospitalized.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. -- There are 12 more Rhode Islanders who tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the state’s total to 66, Governor Gina M. Raimondo and Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott announced Saturday afternoon.

But Raimondo and Alexander-Scott urged people to continue social distancing and avoiding gatherings of more than 10 people, to avoid surges of cases.

“The most important thing is that we don’t get overwhelmed before we’re ready to handle it, which means this moment now is absolutely critical to handle it," Raimondo said. For those who wanted to go out anyway, she said, “please do not do it, if you do you’ll be endangering the lives of health care workers, elderly and people you love.”

The governor said she was not considering a statewide lockdown or shelter-in-place order now, but that there would be further restrictions announced within the next few days.

“I acknowledge the level of stress and anxiety that people are feeling right now.This is tough and going to get tougher,” Raimondo said. "My eye is fully on getting us through this, to a recovery stage and getting us back to some normal. "

At the behest of the Rhode Island Police Chiefs Association, Raimondo signed an executive order Friday to extend the background check for people buying firearms, from seven days to 30 days.

Raimondo said the police chiefs told her they were being overwhelmed with work and keeping up with the background checks to allow people to purchase firearms. The orders “purpose is to enable local police to do the work necessary around the check before the permit is given, and is designed to keep everybody safe,” she said.

On Friday evening, Raimondo signed an executive order to allow restaurants serving take-out meals to also sell beer and wine to their customers. This order, which will be in effect through March 30, only applies to pick-up orders and is not available for delivery service or through third-party deliveries. The sales are limited to two bottles of wine and 144 ounces of beer per order, and customers must show I.D. when they pick up.

The Rhode Island Hospitality Association and Federal Hill Association cheered the news.

"In this really difficult time, we appreciate Governor Raimondo’s leadership and willingness to work with our industry to ease current restrictions on beer/wine take-out sales, and provide an additional relief option to our industry,” said Dale J. Venturini, President & CEO of the RI Hospitality Association and the RI Hospitality Education Foundation. “We are also thankful to the Rhode Island legislature for their collaboration to get this done. We ask that all restaurants that participate operate to the letter of the law so that our entire industry, who can participate, will benefit.”

Rick Simone, the executive director of Federal Hill Association, said in a statement that “the restaurant and hospitality industry is need of all the support it can get right now. This addition of being able to sell wine and beer could make a difference in revenues to keep staff on, pay for healthcare, rent or a mortgage. Every little bit helps.”

Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com