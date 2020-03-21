Police are offering a cash reward for information identifying a suspect connected with a string of break-ins of small convenience stores and restaurants across the city since Sunday, police said. Investigators have been searching for clues regarding nine break-ins that have occurred in the north and south ends of the city in the early morning hours throughout the week, Detective John Robinson said in a statement. Stolen cars were used to commit the crimes, Robinson said. A work van was used during two of the break-ins, which officers and detectives spotted traveling north on Route 24 around 6 a.m. Friday. Around 6 a.m., Fall River police and State Police attempted to stop the vehicle at a red light on Exit 8, Robinson said. With guns drawn, officers approached the van before the suspect drove off. An officer who was between his cruiser and the van attempted to use his gun to break the driver’s side window, accidentally discharging the gun in the process, Robinson said in the statement. “At this time, the investigation shows no indications that anyone was shot as a result of the incident,” Robinson said. The van drove south on North Main Street and was later located in the south end of Fall River, police said. Surveillance footage from one of the businesses broken into shows a male suspect, Robinson said. People with information on the identity of the suspect are asked to call the Major Crimes Division, Detective Luis Vertentes, or the Fall River Police Tip Line at 508-672-TIPS (8477). )





RANDOLPH

Man killed in rollover crash on Route 24

A 23-year-old Stoughton man died after the car he was driving veered off Route 24 south near exit 20 Friday morning, State Police said in a statement. At 10:13 a.m., a State Police sergeant working a detail reported a rollover crash. Troopers who responded found a 2004 Mercedes Benz E320, the only vehicle involved in the crash, the statement said. The driver apparently veered to the right and struck a guardrail before becoming airborne, officials said. The car rolled over upon landing and ejected the man, who was alone in the car. The man was treated at the scene before being brought to Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton, where he was later pronounced dead, officials said. His identity was not released early Friday evening. Investigators believe speed to be a factor, and the man was not wearing a seat belt, according to the statement.

WEST NEWBURY

Nonprofit teams with schools on curbside market

Pentucket Regional School District and Our Neighbors’ Table, an Amesbury nonprofit, are partnering to host a curbside market at Dr. Frederick N. Sweetsir School in Merrimac on Saturday, school officials said. The market will provide food to families in need from West Newbury, Merrimac, Groveland, and other area communities from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Pentucket Regional School District Superintendent Justin Bartholomew said in a statement. "At a time when social distancing might make us feel that it’s hard to help one another, Our Neighbors’ Table is setting an example.” Bartholomew said. The Pentucket school district is also partnering with Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School to prepare boxed lunches and breakfast for daily curbside pickup, according to the statement. Meals can be picked up at Sweetsir School or Pentucket Regional Middle School each weekday during the closure.

WAKEFIELD

Tech school sends medical supplies to local hospitals

Northeast Metro Tech high school donated thousands of medical supplies, including face masks, hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes, and tissues to MelroseWakefield Healthcare, the regional school announced Friday. The supplies are usually used to teach students studying health care and related fields at the vocational school that serves 12 communities north of Boston. But with school closed due to the COVID-19 crisis, officials decided to donate its large stock of supplies to area hospitals, Superintendent David DiBarri said in a press release. The donations include 2,000 latex gloves, 2,420 procedural masks, 120 N95 masks, 61 dust masks, 408 safety goggles, approximately 20 hand sanitizer containers ranging from 2 ounces to 32 ounces, 81 disinfecting wipes containers, and approximately 50 containers of rubbing alcohol of varying sizes, according to the release. Northeast is also donating 23 boxes of alcohol prep pads, 27 bottles of multipurpose spray, 18 bottles of disinfecting spray, 60 boxes of tissues, 2 gallons of skin antiseptic, five bottles of liquid soap, 12 first aid kits, and 10 eye wash kits with saline, according to the release. The school also donated 200 surgical and N95 masks to CHA Everett Hospital earlier this week, officials said.







