But with school closed due to the COVID-19 crisis, officials decided to donate its large stock of supplies to area hospitals, Superintendent David DiBarri said in a press release.

The supplies are usually used to teach students studying health care and related fields at the Wakefield-based vocational school that serves 12 communities north of Boston.

Northeast Metro Tech high school donated thousands of medical supplies, including face masks, hand sanitizers, disinfecting wipes, and tissues to MelroseWakefield Healthcare, the school announced Friday.

“It was an easy decision, and we’re happy to be able to do our part to support the medical community at this time,” Superintendent David DiBarri said in the release.

The donations include 2,000 latex gloves, 2,420 procedural masks, 120 N95 masks, 61 dust masks, 408 safety googles, approximately 20 hand sanitizer containers ranging from 2 ounces to 32 ounces, 81 disinfecting wipes containers, and approximately 50 containers of rubbing alcohol of varying sizes, according to the release.,

The school is also donating 23 boxes of alcohol prep pads, 27 bottles of multipurpose spray, 18 bottles of disinfecting spray, 60 boxes of tissues, 2 gallons of skin antiseptic, five bottles of liquid soap, 12 first aid kits and 10 eye wash kits with saline, according to the release.

The school also donated 200 surgical and N95 masks to CHA Everett Hospital earlier this week, according to the release.

MelroseWakefield Healthcare is made up of hospitals, physician practices and community-based services that provide care throughout north suburban Boston, according to their website.