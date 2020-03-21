In response to decreased demand amid the COVID-19 crisis, the Steamship Authority announced Friday a reduction in service to Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket, and the delay of the return of its seasonal high-speed ferry.

Starting Sunday, regular ferry service will be reduced through April 2 "in response to a sharply lower demand for travel to both islands,” the Steamship Authority said in a statement on its website.

High speed ferry service, which was to return for the season on April 3, will not begin until April 24 “at the earliest,” according to the statement.