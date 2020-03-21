“This essential pay and benefit increase will not only protect these hard-working men and women, it will help protect the food supply throughout our communities,” Marc Perrone, the union’s president, said in the statement.

The raise and the paid leave will go to all employees of Stop & Shop and its Peapod delivery service who are members of the union, which includes more than 70,000 workers across Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York, and New Jersey. The policies will last at least through May 2.

Stop & Shop will give its union workers a 10 percent raise during the worldwide coronavirus pandemic and provide an additional two weeks of paid leave to workers who become sick with COVID-19, according to a statement from the United Food and Commercial Workers Union.

“As we know, grocery workers like Stop & Shop employees have been on the front lines of this crisis, serving the needs of millions of families in the northeast,” Perrone continued. “Protecting them is absolutely essential to our communities and food supply now more than ever.”

A Stop & Shop spokeswoman said in a statement that the company recognizes “that our associates are doing extraordinary work to serve our communities during the COVID-10 emergency” and that the raise would be effective Sunday for all current, hourly union workers.

“We want our associates to be able to focus on their physical health at this time — without having to worry about financial stability,” the spokeswoman, Jennifer Brogan, said. “For associates who are required to quarantine either by health or government authorities or by the company, Stop & Shop will provide up to two weeks of paid sick leave. Associates in these scenarios would not need to use sick time or other paid time off for the time they are quarantined.”

Brogan also said that, with many families disrupted by school and day care closures, the company would “offer flexible hours to accommodate new challenges to [company employees'] personal schedules along with our business needs.”

The union has also negotiated raises during the outbreak for workers at Safeway and Stater Bros. supermarkets, and it has reached an agreement with three Missouri chains to waive co-pays for coronavirus testing, expand access to telehealth services with no co-pays, and to continue paying workers who become sick, according to the statement.

















Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.