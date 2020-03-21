Three people were arrested Friday night following a months-long investigation in Worcester that uncovered bagged fentanyl and cocaine, according to Worcester district attorney’s office.

Authorities seized about 950 grams of bagged fentanyl and approximately 120 grams of bagged cocaine. An undetermined amount of cash also was seized, according to a statement from Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr.

Amin Ventura Polanco Mena, 36, and Yoerlyn F. Merejo-Mercado, 31, both from Worcester, were charged with trafficking 200 grams or more of heroin/morphine/opium/fentanyl; trafficking 36 grams or more but less than 100 grams of cocaine; conspiracy to violate drug laws; and trafficking in more than 10 grams of fentanyl, according to the statement.