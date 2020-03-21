Two people were injured and 10 were displaced after a three-alarm fire tore through an apartment building in Springfield Saturday morning, according to a fire department official.

The fire started at around 4:30 a.m. on the second floor and spread to the two floors above in the building at 28 Sumner Ave., Captain Drew Piemonte said in a phone interview.

Two residents were taken to a hospital with unknown injuries, Piemonte said. Ten people and five cats were displaced and were being helped by the American Red Cross.