Two people were injured and 10 were displaced after a three-alarm fire tore through an apartment building in Springfield Saturday morning, according to a fire department official.
The fire started at around 4:30 a.m. on the second floor and spread to the two floors above in the building at 28 Sumner Ave., Captain Drew Piemonte said in a phone interview.
Two residents were taken to a hospital with unknown injuries, Piemonte said. Ten people and five cats were displaced and were being helped by the American Red Cross.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to Piemonte. The building had working smoke detectors, which alerted the residents, he said.
Up date 28 Summer Ave fire has been extinguished 10 people displaced 2 occupants transported to local hospital pic.twitter.com/nI9B7NBGA5— SPRINGFIELD FIRE (@SFD_HQ) March 21, 2020
The apartment building suffered significant damage and has been condemned, Piemonte said.
