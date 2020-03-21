“The companion and confidant of a politician on the national stage, though never a public person herself, she kept well-informed on the questions of the day, formed her own opinions, and expressed them well,” the family statement said. “She had an unaffected way and a warm human touch that endeared her to those of all ages and stations in life.”

WARWICK, R.I. -- Virginia Coates Chafee, the widow of former US senator and Rhode Island governor John H. Chafee and the mother of Lincoln D. Chafee, also a former US senator and governor, died of natural causes at home in Warwick on Saturday, according to a statement from the Chafee family. She was 93.

Edward J. Quinlan, who served as press secretary for John Chafee when he was in the Senate, remembered Virginia Chafee as a “very thoughtful, sweet, charming lady.”

“Given the schedule he maintained during his career in public life, she was in essence his First Lady,” Quinlan said. “They were a great family. Proud of their children. He often talked about how she had a lot of responsibility raising a large family. She was a bulwark in raising that family.”

Michael Ryan, who served as state director for then-senator John Chafee, remembered Virginia Chafee as “a quiet person, loving and loyal to her family, always upbeat.” He said, “She was always able to bring a smile to the senator’s face. She was a genuinely good person.”

Ryan recalled that the Chafees owned property at Projac Point in North Kingstown.

“On that property stood a most modest, rustic cabin,” he said. “They seemed so happy, so at peace at Projac Point -- away from the craziness of public life. That cabin gave them the calm and privacy that they must have sought from time to time.”

John Chafee served as governor from 1963 to 1969, as secretary of the Navy from 1969 to 1972, and as a US senator from 1976 until he died in 1999.

Lincoln Chafee served as mayor of Warwick from 1993 to 1999, when he was appointed to his father’s seat in the Senate. He won a full term, serving in the Senate until 2007, and he was governor from 2011 until 2015. He is now running for president as a member of the Libertarian Party.

The Chafees had four sons -- Lincoln, Zechariah, Quentin, and John -- and two daughters, Georgia Nassikas, and Tribbie, who died in 1968, at age 14, after being kicked in the head by a horse after performing in a horse show.

The Chafee family said the funeral for Virginia Coates Chafee will be private.





