They had a flight back to Boston on Monday. But when they arrived at the airport in Praia, Cape Verde’s capital, they learned they wouldn’t be leaving after all. Their SATA Airlines flight had been canceled. Two days later, the Cape Verdean prime minister announced a ban on all international travel to and from the islands. The US Embassy in Praia has since closed.

The Bridgewater State University senior arrived in Cape Verde, the archipelago nation off the coast of West Africa, for spring break with two friends on March 5.

“He said citizens can go back to their countries, but they canceled all the flights,” Tavares, 22, from Wareham, said by phone Friday, panic rising in her voice. “It’s like everyone is contradicting themselves. You say we can go back, but how are we supposed to go home?”

All over the world, thousands of Americans, like Tavares and her friends, are stranded as countries close their borders to mitigate the explosive spread of the new coronavirus. They have booked countless flights back to the US only to see them canceled. Meanwhile, they say their desperate pleas for help to the US State Department and its embassies have fallen on deaf ears.

In a White House press briefing Friday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said: “We’re going to work to get people back. We’re urging individuals, when they can get back on their own — they traveled there on their own — when they can get back there on their own, they ought to try to do that.”

Americans stuck overseas say the message they have received from the federal government is more stark: Sorry, you’re on your own.

“I just feel helpless. I feel like nobody cares about it. We’re still US citizens,” Tavares said. “We’re definitely scared out here. We’re ready to go [home].”

US Representative Jim McGovern, a Worcester Democrat, said Friday that his office has been working with multiple Americans trying to return home, including an elderly woman with health issues in Honduras, a married couple in El Salvador who have children waiting at home, and a group of Peace Corps volunteers in Ukraine who “were getting concerned because food was getting scarce.”

McGovern was one of 66 members of Congress who signed a letter sent Friday by Colorado Representative Joe Neguse to Pompeo voicing concern over what they say is the lack of federal support for Americans seeking to come home.

“The embassy should be coordinating whatever necessary arrangements need to be made to get these people safely back home — period," McGovern told the Globe in an interview. “I don’t know why that has been such a challenge.”

Earlier this week, US Senator Elizabeth Warren said on Twitter that her office also has heard from Massachusetts residents overseas, and she supported efforts by Democrats on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee who sent a separate letter to Pompeo on Wednesday urging him to provide more assistance.

In yet another letter to Pompeo on Tuesday, Senator Ed Markey, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee who also signed that panel’s missive, called on the State Department to immediately form a worldwide task force “devoted to coordinating American Citizen Services’ response to the worldwide threat of COVID-19.”

Phoenix Bowen, second from left, attended a friend's wedding in Casablanca on March 14, then found out she couldn't leave the country. She finally secured a flight out on Friday afternoon.

Phoenix Bowen, 25, who runs a production company and lives part-time in Boston’s Seaport District, traveled to Morocco for a friend’s wedding last Saturday, “knowing the risks."

When she went with friends to the Casablanca airport Tuesday to buy tickets, after her flight home was abruptly canceled, they found that no one was allowed inside the building unless they had a boarding pass for a flight leaving that night.

“We needed to reschedule . . . but the airlines weren’t taking calls, and they weren’t replying to e-mails, so we could only do it at the airport, and we were being told that we couldn’t walk in,” said Bowen, who has a compromised immune system that makes her more susceptible to the virus.

Bowen was finally able to leave Morocco on Friday afternoon, flying to London and then Boston, but before she left, she described a grim situation.

“People here aren’t getting diagnosed. There are no resources for that,” she said in a phone interview from Casablanca. “They’re just staying indoors and are panicked over something that they don’t understand. And they’re afraid of us. They see Americans walking around, and they don’t want us coming into their shops.”

Corie Welch, 25, from Holden, is also worried about the increasingly dire conditions in Honduras, where she has lived for the past year and a half while working for a human rights nonprofit. Welch booked several flights that were all canceled after the Honduran government implemented more extreme lockdown measures. Welch, who is in the city of El Progreso, near the Guatemalan border, has a seat on a flight that leaves this coming Tuesday but she fears that will be cancelled, too.

“My biggest worries are just continuing to stay should the situation get worse,” Welch said. “What we’ve seen with this health crisis, it moves so quickly, so one day can really make a difference.”

The crisis has also upended the life of Chris Knerr, an executive at the Needham-based software company Syniti. He is trapped in Cusco, Peru, with his teenage children and his cousin.

From Left to Right: Chris Knerr (left) and his children, Spencer Knerr and Chloe Knerr, and his cousin Jesse Carter are stranded in Cusco, Peru, where all travel in and out of the country has been suspended. handout

“We do understand the president of Peru has agreed to let all of the Americans leave, but someone needs to sign up to take us, and the airlines aren’t stepping up, and the State Department . . . from what we can tell, is essentially doing nothing,” Knerr said. “It’s really not clear to me why we can’t seem to get our act together here."

Knerr, who lives in Princeton, N.J., arrived in Peru with his family on March 13, hoping to hike the Inca Trail to the ruins of Machu Picchu. Their plans were dashed last Sunday, when Peruvian President Martín Vizcarra declared a state of emergency, canceling all flights in and out of the country and suspending domestic travel.

Now Knerr is one of at least 1,800 Americans stuck in Peru, according to a tally by a fellow marooned traveler. After attempting to book numerous flights out of the country, Knerr finally landed seats on a flight out of Lima to Boston, with a stopover in Houston, next Wednesday.

If they had caught the flight, it would have been a miracle: They’re staying at a hotel in Cusco, a 20-hour car ride from the Peruvian capital, with no way to get there now that the country has instituted a police-enforced lockdown. But on Saturday morning, Knerr learned the Lima to Houston leg of the journey had been canceled.

Knerr has tried in vain to get help from the US Embassy in Lima, which has suspended all of its routine services: “I called them probably 50 times and I actually never got through myself,” he said.

As his and others’ pleas go unanswered, Knerr’s options for getting home are dimmer. Now he may need to prepare for the worst.

“We [may have to] end up here indefinitely and ride out the entire whatever it is — three, four, six months,” he said. “It seems ludicrous in retrospect, but a week ago, the world seemed like a different place.”









Deanna Pan can be reached at deanna.pan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @DDpan. Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.