Benchmark said nine other residents who may have been exposed are being quarantined at the facility, while nine employees who may have been exposed were asked to stay away from the property and self-quarantine at home.

The residents are doing well, according to the statement by Waltham-based Benchmark Senior Living. The statement said they’ll remain out of the facility until health authorities give the clearance for them to return.

Two residents of The Branches, an assisted living and memory care facility in North Attleboro, have tested positive for coronavirus and are being treated at a local hospital, the company that operates the facility confirmed Friday.

All assisted living residents were asked to stay in their apartments for the time being, while staffers were asked to wear protective gear while delivering care to the residents, the statement said.

“The health and safety of our residents and associates are always our top priority,” the statement said.

The facility, which opened in 2017, is part of a chain of 28 Benchmark senior living properties in Massachusetts.

Officials from the state Department of Public Health did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

It’s the second senior living facility in Massachusetts to have a resident contract the virus. Boston 25 reported Thursday that some five dozen residents of an assisted living facility in Bourne were quarantined because a resident there tested positive for COVID-19. She had underlying health issues and was being treated at the hospital, the station reported.

Senior living facilities across Massachusetts have been taking extreme precautions, including a strict no-visitor policy, as the coronavirus continues to spread. Older adults and those with serious underlying medical conditions are at higher risk for COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus.

State health officials said Friday an 87-year-old man, who had pre-existing medical conditions that made him more vulnerable to COVID-19, became the first person in Massachusetts to die from the illness.

