When I was in New Orleans in 2010, I concluded that while hurricanes had certainly devastated that part of the world, those of us who lived far away could, and would, cluck and turn the page to the next story. At that moment I understood that local events would never be enough to bring our society and economy to the ground.

Then in 2015, the Zika virus burst on the scene. A scary disease indeed but, as it turned out, once again localized, and then it dwindled on its own, with only a few cases reported in the continental United States in 2018. Global responses based on health and equity remained elusive.