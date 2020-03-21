When I was in New Orleans in 2010, I concluded that while hurricanes had certainly devastated that part of the world, those of us who lived far away could, and would, cluck and turn the page to the next story. At that moment I understood that local events would never be enough to bring our society and economy to the ground.
Then in 2015, the Zika virus burst on the scene. A scary disease indeed but, as it turned out, once again localized, and then it dwindled on its own, with only a few cases reported in the continental United States in 2018. Global responses based on health and equity remained elusive.
Now in 2020 it is the coronavirus. Travel is curtailed, gatherings canceled, schools closing, stocks falling precipitously — a global calamity. An in-your-face phenomenon that has already disrupted the pathways of commerce and community.
Can we as citizens of the world respond productively? Can we re-imagine recriminations in order to step back and share lessons learned? Can we build out a collaborative international response to this threat, and then capitalize on these newly forged connections to address other shared global crises? Would that it were so.
Judy Perlman
Cambridge