The promise of Joe Biden to put a woman on the ticket should he win the nomination is a smart move. Personally, I wish he would choose Elizabeth Warren because she could bring the progressives out to vote.

Re “Biden’s pledge to pick a female running mate is a bridge to the future” by Joan Vennochi (Opinion, March 17): We already voted for a woman for president — Hillary Rodham Clinton — and she won the popular vote in 2016. We were ready in 2016 for a woman to be president.

If Bernie Sanders is not the nominee, and his supporters do not come out to vote, then they are not progressives; rather, they would be just as obsessed as Trump supporters are for their candidate, not trying to save our democracy.

Advertisement

Rachel Marta Greenberg

Somerville





That ol’ ageism again

Joan Vennochi’s opening sentence — “For most of Sunday’s debate, former vice president Joe Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders squabbled about the past, like two cranky old men sitting on a park bench” — brought me up short. Will I get dismissed as a cranky old woman if I question whether the Globe would have printed such a derogatory stereotype of any other group?

Felicia Nimue Ackerman

Providence





Democrats’ hatred of Trump has twisted their judgment

Too often politicians, particularly those on the left, calculate their chances of winning based on the special-interest groups they are best suited to pander to, as opposed to the quality of their ideas to improve circumstances for all US citizens. This has never been more true than in the case of today’s Democrats.

Their palpable hate for the incumbent president and his supporters has twisted their perceptions, policies, and judgment to the point that an impartial observer could hardly be blamed for confusing them with left-wing socialist fanatics. Can you imagine the Democratic Party of JFK promising guaranteed monthly checks from the government, or forcing 150 million citizens to give up their private insurance options to accept Medicare for All? Yeah, me neither. And neither can tens of millions of other rational, responsible taxpaying adults who have fled or are currently fleeing the Democratic Party.

Advertisement

Whether Joe Biden selects a female running mate makes little to no difference. What matters more are the qualities and ideas that the person he chooses embodies. Given Biden’s presentation as an aging politician, whomever he selects as a running mate probably may be called upon to succeed him in his first term. Given this likelihood, let’s pray that the most capable woman or man who is available and willing to assume such enormous responsibilities is selected.

James DiBurro

Haverhill





Biden could be the LBJ-style leader we need now

Regarding Nancy Hall’s March 18 letter (“Sanders’ slump was an inside job, as in, inside the Democratic Party”), I couldn’t disagree more. I voted for Elizabeth Warren in our primary, but I’m firmly in the Joe Biden camp now, for two reasons: Although I agree with many of Bernie Sanders’ positions, I question whether he plays well enough with others, as it were. I doubt he could get members of Congress (of either party) to hammer out legislation that will turn his ideas into laws in order to effect the change he promises. What we need now, in my opinion, is an LBJ-style Democrat in the White House who can push, pull, sweet-talk, cajole, threaten — whatever it takes — to get something done. That’s how the Civil Rights Act got done.

Advertisement

Second, I think Biden’s foreign policy experience makes it more likely that he would be able to rebuild the bridges to our allies that Donald Trump has set ablaze. I’m not a member of the Democratic Party “establishment,” as Hall puts it in her letter. I’m just one voter. Like a whole lot of others.

Barbara Donlon

Winchester





Biden’s rise has defied conventional strategy

The idea that Bernie Sanders has lost in recent primaries because the Democratic establishment connived to beat him is nonsense. Look at Massachusetts. Yes, Elizabeth Warren was organized with a huge field operation, which started a year ago. I stood, along with many, outside the polls with a sign for Warren. Biden had no money, no advertising, no field organization. Nor had he campaigned personally in the state in recent weeks. But he beat us and everybody else.

His victory defied conventional political strategy dating back 50 years. All the other candidates’ telephone banks, fund-raising events, campaign rallies, documentation of voters, and personal follow-ups came to naught. It was a political revolution. And a tidal wave for Biden.

It was not manufactured by the party establishment. Maybe it was panic that drove voters to Biden. Whatever it was, it upset the apple cart. And it was the voters who did it.

William Wasserman

Ipswich