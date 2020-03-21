Major League Baseball has yet to issue the results of its investigation into whether the 2018 Red Sox improperly used electronic devices to assist in stealing signs from the opposing catcher.

But a lawyer representing the Red Sox in a lawsuit related to the investigation said Friday the team does not admit to wrongdoing.

During oral arguments conducted via a conference call, U.S. District Court Judge Jed Rakoff asked attorney Lauren Moskowitz if the Red Sox violated MLB rules.

“We do not admit that,” she said.

“So you think the commissioner of baseball was just off base in your view?” Rakoff asked.

“Your Honor, I think that there are distinctions between what the Red Sox believe occurred and what the commissioner found,” Moskowitz said. “And I think that certainly they’re entitled to disagree that that activity happened at the club level.”

The exchange, which was first reported by The Athletic, suggested that MLB’s investigation is finished. The inquiry started in early January.

Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, MLB said its goal was to conclude the investigation before the start of the regular season. That would have been March 26.

The Red Sox were fined in 2017 for using a Fitbit device to relay stolen signs from the clubhouse to the dugout. Several Red Sox players have since denied breaking any rules in 2018.

Both principal owner John Henry and team president Sam Kennedy are on record saying nothing occurred that would taint the team’s World Series championship that season.

Rakoff was hearing arguments regarding whether lawsuits filed by daily fantasy sports players should be dismissed. The Red Sox, Houston Astros, and MLB are defendants.

A decision on dismissing the case is expected by April 15.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @peteabe.

