Even without Brady, there are too many holdovers with Super Bowl hardware to justify a complete teardown and tank job. But there’s not enough proven talent in tow offensively to show the Patriots to their customary seat at the head of the table of Super Bowl favorites. Call it what you will, but Patriots coach Bill Belichick is trying to reload, retool, reset, or recalibrate on the fly without the safety net of a franchise signal-caller to catch him if he takes a false step. It’s a risky high-wire act, team building tight-roping from the past to the future.

In the wake of Tom Brady leaving Fort Foxborough in his rearview mirror to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Patriots, the most stable and steady franchise in football, find themselves in a state of flux. They’re lost in transition between who they’ve been and who they will be post-Brady.

This wasn’t how it was supposed to go. It was supposed to be a smooth, seamless transition to the next phase of the dynasty with Brady’s replacement waiting in the wings, anointed by His Hoodieness. The Patriots were going to parrot the only other post-NFL-AFL merger dynasty that can hold a candle to theirs, the San Francisco 49ers, and go from Brady’s Joe Montana to his successor’s Steve Young. That was the master plan. Instead, it’s like Space Mountain, the Patriots are riding around rockily in the dark, unable to clearly see the track in front of them and unsure of when the inevitable big drop is coming. The Patriots’ hand-picked Brady successor, Jimmy Garoppolo, is the quarterback of the current-day 49ers. Second-year QB Jarrett Stidham has been thrust into the role of New England’s quarterback of the present, ready or not.

It feels like the Patriots will make it up on the fly and adjust this offseason. No one does that better than Belichick. Adapting is at the core of his genius. Belichick went 11-5 in 2008 with Matt Cassel at quarterback, and won three of four games in 2016 while employing Jimmy G and Jacoby Brissett when Brady was serving his Deflategate suspension.

But that penchant for adapting doesn’t make this plan ideal. Belichick has been caught with the quarterback cupboard not vetted for quality goods, cap space scarcer than he would like, and a roster older than he would like. That’s why it made sense to bend the knee and bring Brady back. Now, the Patriots are caught in between quarterbacks and in between contending and rebuilding.

They still have playoff-caliber talent and the best coach in football. But the AFC East is no longer Belichick’s abattoir.

Maybe, Stidham, who is receiving more tire-pumping than an 18-wheeler, will be Aaron Rodgers to Brady’s Brett Favre. It would be fittingly fortunate for the most fortunate franchise in football over the last two decades, the one that really should have a horse shoe on its helmet because it seems to have one wedged elsewhere, to find a franchise quarterback in the fourth round.

However, Brady’s departure is not the only major talent extraction at Patriot Place. The NFL’s stingiest defense lost linebackers Kyle Van Noy, amie Collins, and Elandon Roberts in free agency. Safety Duron Harmon was sloughed off via trade for cap savings, sent to Detroit, which signed Collins and Patriots defensive lineman Danny Shelton to provide a life preserver to flailing ex-Patriots defense coordinator Matt Patricia.

Bravo to Belichick for bringing back locker room pillars and Pro Bowl performers Devin McCourty and Matthew Slater. Those venerable veterans can help bridge the Brady gap. But there’s still a lot of gray in the beard of this Patriots team, which finished last year as the oldest on average in the NFL (27.8 years of age), according to ESPN. Brady’s BFF, Julian Edelman, will be 34 when next season starts. Defensive backs McCourty and his twin brother, Jason, will be 33. So will safety Patrick Chung. Linebacker Dont’a Hightower turned 30 on March 12. Right tackle Marcus Cannon will turn 32 in May.

The league’s oldest roster last season will be made younger this offseason, but does that even matter if it doesn’t get any better? The microcosm of this offseason is that on the day Brady put pen to paper on a contract with the Buccaneers, the Patriots agreed to a contract with fullback Danny Vitale. This is like putting Eric Clapton next to a guy playing air guitar in the subway station.

Belichick loves bargain shopping in free agency, which was the original basis for the dynasty. Maybe, safety/linebacker Adrian Phillips is the next Mike Vrabel. Maybe, speedy wide receiver Damiere Byrd is the next David Patten, and Belichick makes me eat my words — again.

But this is the first time he has rebooted the dynasty midstream without Brady serving as the central piece of the operating system.

His roster is a Rubik’s Cube that’s not aligned. After surprisingly using the $14.78 million franchise tag on standout left guard Joe Thuney, the team is set to have two guards making an annual average of $24.78 million per year. It still has no weapons at tight end and needs to upgrade its receiving corps. Kiss Emmanuel Sanders goodbye. On Friday, the receiver decided to sign with a contender featuring a decorated Super Bowl-winning quarterback, the New Orleans Saints.

That used to be the Patriots’ NFL neighborhood, not right now.

Then there’s this. For all the mention of decline in Brady’s game, has anyone stopped to examine if there’s some slippage in Belichick’s roster assembly prowess?

The last three drafts have been a bit underwhelming, despite yielding contributors such as injury-prone left tackle Isaiah Wynn, inconsistent running back Sony Michel, and promising pass-rusher Chase Winovich. They’re not wastelands, but they haven’t borne as much fruit as hoped. The Patriots wasted draft picks capital last year on pass rusher Michael Bennett, the proverbial Patriots square peg, and offensive linemen Korey Cunningham and Jermaine Eluemunor.

With Brady gone, giving up a 2020 second-round pick for wideout Mohamed Sanu feels more and more like getting price-gouged for hand sanitizer. You paid a premium for a pedestrian product because of urgent need. Perhaps, if the Patriots had Byrd on the roster last year instead of Patriots vanity project Gunner Olszewski, Brady wouldn’t have seen Sanu rendered useless once he injured his ankle returning punts against the Philadelphia Eagles. An injury so serious it required offseason surgery.

No one bats 1.000. Belichick still hits home runs such as Stephon Gilmore in free agency and J.C. Jackson as an undrafted free agent. But the exit velocity for players seems to be increasing in Foxborough. Remember the one year rental of Brandin Cooks, who was never really replaced as the Patriots cycled through retread, reclamation project, and rehabilitated receivers? Or the failure to launch of Kony Ealy or Mike Pennel.

Belichick and his taskmaster ways ran off both Rob Gronkowski and Brady without real replacements lined up. Let’s not forget Danny Amendola’s expletive-laden bitterness when he left the Patriots in 2018. Belichick has acknowledged that he knows he’s not the easiest guy to play for.

Belichick can make life hard for his players. This time it appears he has made life hard for himself. He has a roster that’s like an elevator trapped between floors, stuck halfway between the glorious past and the future.

Christopher L. Gasper is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at christopher.gasper@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @cgasper.