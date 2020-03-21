With the signing of veteran starting quarterback Phillip Rivers , 38, to a one-year, $25 million free agent contract, the Indianapolis Colts released veteran backup QB Brian Hoyer , who served as Tom Brady’s backup for parts of five seasons in New England. Hoyer, 34, made one start last season with the Colts after signing with the team following his release from the Patriots during the preseason. The move will help save Indianapolis $5 million … The New York Jets released cornerback Darryl Roberts, who was drafted by the Patriots in 2015 out of Marshall, after four seasons with the team as a sometime starter and a valuable backup in a move that saved the team $6 million. A person with direct knowledge of the deal said the Jets and former Los Angeles Rams safety Marqui Christian have also agreed to terms on a one-year deal worth up to $2 million. The 29-year-old Roberts started 10 games in each of the last two years, including sliding over to safety for two games last season when Jamal Adams was injured. The departure of Roberts, which was preceded by the release of Trumaine Johnson , means both of the Jets’ primary starters at cornerback last season have been let go by general manager Joe Douglas this week. New York already released Trumaine Johnson, who played in only 17 games the last two years and never lived up to expectations after signing a five-year, $72.5 million contract in 2018 … Running back Kenyan Drake will sign his one-year, $8.5 million tender to stay with the Arizona Cardinals, according to Drake’s agency. The 26-year-old Drake came to the Cardinals in a mid-season trade from Miami, where he was productive in eight games, running for 643 yards and eight touchdowns, including a four-touchdown game against the Cleveland Browns in Week 15. He also caught 28 passes for 171 yards. Drake is expected to be the Cardinals’ premier back next season after they traded David Johnson to the Houston Texans for receiver DeAndre Hopkins earlier this week.

Free-agent wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders agreed to a two-year contract with the Saints, New Orleans general manager Mickey Loomis said Saturday. The 5-foot-11-inch Sanders, who turns 33 next week, caught 36 passes for 502 yards and three touchdowns for the 49ers last season. He also started all three of San Francisco’s postseason games, catching five passes for 71 yards. His contract, first reported by ESPN, is said to be worth about $16 million with bonuses that could push the total value as high as $19 million. The Saints struggled last season to find consistent production from a receiver other than All-Pro Michael Thomas , who caught an NFL-record 149 passes for 1,725 yards and nine touchdowns. Free agent Ted Ginn Jr ., who turns 35 next month, ranked second among Saints receivers with 30 catches — behind running back Alvin Kamara (81), tight end Jared Cook (43) and running back Latavius Murray (34). Sanders entered the NFL as a third-round draft choice by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2010. He helped Peyton Manning and the 2015 Denver Broncos win a Super Bowl. He was named to the Pro Bowl with Denver in the 2014 and 2016 seasons. The Broncos traded Sanders to San Francisco before last season. He joins New Orleans with 601 career catches for 7,893 yards and 42 touchdowns.

Coronavirus

Another Senators player tests positive

A second Ottawa Senators player tested positive for coronavirus, the team announced in a statement. The team’s first case — and first in the NHL— was announced on March 17. Neither player has been identified by the team. According to the Senators, eight of the 52 people on their three-game road trip through California before the NHL season went on pause March 12, have displayed coronavirus symptoms and have been tested. Two players from that group have already tested positive, with more test results still pending … Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton says he has self-isolated for more than a week after meeting people who later tested positive for the new coronavirus. Hamilton was at a charity event in London on March 4 also attended by actor Idris Elba and Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, the wife of the Canadian prime minister. Both were later found to have the virus. In a message on social media, Hamilton said he’s shown “zero symptoms” but has been isolating himself from other people ever since March 13, when the Australian Grand Prix was called off … Enrique Bonilla, the president of Mexico’s Liga MX soccer league, announced Friday he had tested positive for coronavirus. Mexican first-division soccer matches were suspended this week until further notice to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic … AC Milan great Paolo Maldini, 51, tested positive for COVID-19. Milan said Maldini, who retired from playing in 2009 and is the Italian club’s technical director, “became aware of contact with a person who subsequently tested positive for coronavirus and began to display symptoms of the virus himself." The club also reported that Maldini’s 18-year-old son, Daniel, who recently made his Serie A debut for Milan, also tested positive … Paulo Dybala is the third Juventus player to test positive for COVID-19. Juventus said the Argentina soccer playmaker is in “voluntary home isolation [in Italy] and he is asymptomatic and fine.” Dybala tweeted he and his girlfriend, Oriana Sabatini, both tested positive but that “luckily we are in perfect conditions.” Juventus previously announced defender Daniele Rugani and midfielder Blaise Matuidi tested positive. for the virus.

Basketball

NBA projected to take $1 billion revenue hit

The spread of the novel coronavirus, which forced the NBA to suspend its season last week, now presents an even greater financial challenge to the league. It could push the NBA’s revenue hit past the $1 billion threshold, according to team executives and media estimates, should the regular season and postseason be canceled. Over the last 35 years, the NBA’s salary cap, which is tied directly to the league’s revenue, has shown annual declines just twice, and never by more than $2.3 million. The tenure of commissioner Adam Silver, meanwhile, has been defined by remarkable growth. When he stepped in as commissioner in Feb. 2014, the salary cap was $58 million. That number has nearly doubled to $109 million this season, thanks in large part to lucrative new media rights deals. The league’s annual revenue now top $8 billion, more than double what they were a decade ago. Gauging the precise economic hit of the NBA’s suspended season is impossible, but one high-ranking team executive said that the total damage could reach $40 million per team, or more than $1.2 billion, if the playoffs are lost. Similarly, a FiveThirtyEight.com analysis estimated that lost revenue could exceed $1 billion if the NBA can’t resume play.

Miscellany

Wells Bayou wins $1m Louisiana Derby

Wells Bayou took an early lead and held off NY Traffic to win the $1 million Louisiana Derby by a head in one of the few US sporting events to continue as scheduled amid the coronavirus pandemic. The major prep race for the Kentucky Derby was run in front of an empty clubhouse and grandstand at Fair Ground Race Course in New Orleans because of crowd restrictions related to the virus. Trained by Brad Cox and with jockey Florent Geroux aboard, Wells Bayou earned 100 points toward qualification for the Kentucky Derby, which has been delayed until early September from its usual running on the first Saturday in May … Gulfstream Park dropped purses for its seven stakes races on Florida Derby day by 20.5 percent, saying the changes were necessitated by the loss of on-track handle and revenue from the track’s casino. The biggest hit went to the Florida Derby itself, which was to have a $1 million purse and now will be run next Saturday for $750,000. Purses for the Gulfstream Park Oaks and the Kitten’s Joy were trimmed by $50,000 apiece, now set to be run for $200,000 … Duke sophomore point guard Tre Jones says he will enter the NBA draft. Jones, who averaged 16.2 points and 6.4 assists for the Blue Devils, was named to the third team of The Associated Press All-America team on Friday. He was also named Atlantic Coast Conference player of the year by the league and runner-up for the same award from the AP. In a statement released by the school, Jones said his goal was to win a national championship and he had thought about “what if” in light of the NCAA Tournament being canceled due to the spread of the coronavirus. But Jones said he appreciated “the amazing experiences and relationships” from two years with the Blue Devils, who reached an NCAA regional final in his freshman year.