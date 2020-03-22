Why? Because the project — a 304-unit apartment building called Ora Seaport and a neighboring Hyatt Place Hotel — are on land owned by the Massachusetts Port Authority, and therefore, apparently, exempt from Walsh’s construction shutdown.

But at one nearly done building on Northern Avenue,, across from the Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion, the job continued, with green-shirted construction workers still hammering, installing, and finishing despite Mayor Martin J. Walsh’s order Monday that construction in Boston must stop , to help reduce the spread of coronavirus.

All across the Seaport on Friday, normally bustling construction sites sat empty. Tower cranes were still. Bulldozers quiet.

It’s a technicality that highlights the patchwork nature of the construction shutdowns taking hold across the region right now. On Monday Walsh ordered work to stop in Boston — the first big city in the U.S. to do so — bringing billions of dollars worth of building to a screeching halt. Cambridge quickly followed suit, shutting down all but the smallest projects as of the end of the day Saturday. But work continues in neighboring cities such as Somerville — under stricter new rules — Medford and Quincy. Suburbs are a scattershot.

That has some calling for clear, statewide, guidance, likely from Governor Charlie Baker.

“It’s mind-boggling to me that that hasn’t happened,” said John Moriarty, president of John Moriarty & Associates, one of the region’s larger general contractors. “The idea that a job is different in Cambridge than it is in Somerville. than it is in Quincy, is nuts.”

Baker, for his part, said last week he he has “no plans” to order a statewide halt to construction, at least not right now. And, indeed, state-run infrastructure projects — the Green Line Extension, the expansion of Terminal E at Logan International Airport, road and bridge work — have continued apace, with Massachusetts Department of Transportation officials saying such public works jobs are essential, and can be performed safely.

“The Commonwealth and its transportation agencies need to continue repairing and enhancing transportation infrastructure to make it safer and more reliable and plan to continue to do so as long as it can be done in a manner that is safe for both the construction workforce and the public,” MassDOT said in a statement.

Developers and contractors have applied that logic as well to more traditional projects that sit on state-owned land, like the Ora apartment building in the Seaport. The general contractor there — construction giant Suffolk — has shut down a number of other projects in Boston, but CEO John Fish noted the Ora is exempt, and so work will continue, with extra precautions in place.

“We have procedures in place on every job where we’re still going. Very clear and specific protocols we started training on three weeks ago,” he said. “We’re keeping things clean and disinfected, keeping workers at a safe distance, encouraging management to keep an eye on the health of their workers.”

Some contend that construction sites, compared to many other workplaces, are relatively safe when it comes to spreading something like Covid-19.

Big projects take place largely outdoors, especially in their early stages. Workers can stay fairly far apart and often wear some protective gear such as gloves and safety goggles. Jobs that are still going have put out soap and hand sanitizer and stepped up safety measures.

Still, workers share bathrooms, trailers, and elevators. They often eat together. And, in some cases, they can move from one job site to another with relative ease, which risks transferring a virus picked up from one coworker to many others in another place. Those are big reasons why Walsh, himself a longtime leader of the city’s construction-worker union before taking office, ordered the ban last Monday.

"I felt like construction was being overlooked in a lot of the conversation about workplace safety,” Walsh said. “I didn’t want to put workers, who could become carriers or get sick themselves, into harm’s way.”

Walsh moved quickly, consulting neither developers nor construction unions ahead of time, he said, just public health experts. Since then the state of Pennsylvania has issued a similar ban, and California, as part of its shelter-in-place order, has halted construction on commercial projects, though residential buildings are exempted as “essential."

Walsh, who said he’ll revisit Boston’s ban in 14 days, acknowledged the economic toll of putting thousands of construction workers out of a job and hitting pause on his long-held goal to combat Boston’s sky-high housing costs with 69,000 new units by 2030. But right now, he said, he has more important priorities.

“I know people out there are critical, but we’re trying to stop the spread of this virus and save lives,” he said. “That’s my goal.”

Some are trying to figure out how building can continue safely.

Moriarty said several big general contractors have been talking with the building trades unions — whose leadership declined comment for this story, other than pointing to a statement issued last Monday supporting Walsh’s decision — about procedures to prevent the spread of coronavirus. They may require changing some work rules.

“We need to be able to take people’s temperatures at job sites. We need to be able to send people home if they’re sick,” said Moriarty, who estimated that more than 4,000 people were working on Boston and Cambridge sites that his firm was running. “This is about the safety of employees and their families.”

But for now, things are quiet. Sites across Boston were shutting down all week. On Saturday — the last day of construction in Cambridge — Kendall Square was eerily quiet, just a handful of workers wrapping up at huge towers in the works for Google and MIT.

Even the places that are trying to keep things moving aren’t sure how long it’ll last.

Somerville Mayor Joe Curtatone on Friday issued an order allowing projects to continue — but only with detailed safety plans.

Curtatone said he’d rather have clear state guidelines, too. Absent that, he hoped the city can set rules that will protect worker safety while allowing projects to move forward. And if it doesn’t work, Curtatone said, Somerville too may need to shut down.

“This is a very fluid situation,” he said Saturday. “This is where we are today. But it could change."

