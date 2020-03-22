President Trump is pledging to fund National Guard missions in New York, Washington and California to help stem the spread of coronavirus.
Trump made the announcement at a White House press conference on Sunday.
The president has already approved disaster declarations for New York and Washington, and said he plans to do the same for California as soon as Sunday evening.
Trump also announced a military hospital ship would be dispatched to Los Angeles to ease the demand for hospital beds.
The president spoke as U.S. confirmed cases of COVID-19 passed 26,000 and deaths topped 400. Congress continues to work on a massive economic stimulus package.
