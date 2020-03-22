And in a time of widespread shortages, they also instruct employees to “take and use only one mask per shift — unless the mask becomes visibly soiled or damaged,” according to the e-mail message obtained by the Globe.

Citing “evidence of widespread transmission of COVID-19 in our community,” hospital officials said early Sunday morning that both clinical and non-clinical staff will receive masks and be required to wear them “continuously, throughout their entire shift, while on the premises.”

All employees at Massachusetts General Hospital are required to wear face masks continuously at work, beginning Sunday, to help control the spread of the novel coronavirus, according to an e-mail from top administrators.

“Implementation of universal mask use is a departure from standard approaches to infection prevention,” administrators wrote. “We believe, however, that this is the best approach, one that balances all considerations in line with the evolving epidemiology of COVID-19.”

Medical workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic are among those most at risk, at a time when the nation’s health care system is taxed in unprecedented ways, and an alarming number have been infected.

In Boston, there have been at least nine staff members infected at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and at least 10 at Tufts Medical Center. UMass Memorial Health Care has sent at least 122 employees in Central Massachusetts home on quarantine, though none have so far tested positive for the virus.

Sunday’s message to Mass. General staff was signed by Senior Vice President Ann Prestipino; Dr. Erica S. Shenoy, medical director of the hospital’s Ebola and Other Special Pathogens Treatment Center; Dr. David C. Hooper, chief of the hospital’s Infection Control Unit; and Dr. Paul D. Biddinger, chief of its Division of Emergency Preparedness.

The administrators said continuous use of masks will help protect hospital staff who may be dealing with asymptomatic patients and will safeguard patients if staff members become infected while working. They instructed hospital employees to ensure the mask covers their nose and mouth at all times and that they do not touch the mask or their faces with their hands.

